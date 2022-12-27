The Milton Keynes team’s Christmas cartoon contains malicious attacks on their rivals, with reference to their relative weaknesses: porpoising and strategies. A little pepper on a rivalry destined to mark next season as well

Lorenzo Pastuglia – Milan

A Christmas with all the trimmings, throwing yet another barb at Ferrari and Mercedes. 2022 is also a year to remember for Red Bull. An undisputed dominance, in the Drivers’ and Constructors’ standings, over the two title contenders and a World Championship closed by Max Verstappen with 146 points more than Charles Leclerc’s F1-75. Two triumphs for Milton Keynes that were remembered in the usual end-of-season Christmas cartoon, where even in these holidays, as well as theLast yearthe social media editors did not miss direct attacks against Stuttgart and Maranello.

what a joke at mercedes and ferrari — The image features the top management of the Anglo-Austrian stable — Christian Horner, Helmut Marko and Adrian Newey — as well as Santa Claus, holding a turkey and the phrase: “He may have made you go over budget” (self-deprecating reference to the FIA ​​sanction imposed for exceeding the budget cap). But if you look at the bottom left, next to a Verstappen and a Sergio Perez in a child version, you notice an open cardboard box with the words “Unwanted toys”. That is the Mercedes W13 and the Ferrari F1-75: for the first, the well-known problem of porpoising that afflicted Stuttgart in almost all the GPs of the season is underlined; for the second, the reliability problems seen in Barcelona, ​​Baku and Austria are highlighted. As evidenced by the Red, “without” a front left wheel. See also Karim Benzema, best player of the year for Uefa

porpoising and strategies… — For Maranello, however, the teasing does not only concern the car. In the box of unwanted gifts in Milton Keynes, in fact, there is also the Prancing Horse strategy book: an obvious dig at the Ferrari pit wall, which became the protagonist in the last season with the obvious mistakes in Monte Carlo, Silverstone and Hungary. But that’s not all, another detail also makes us understand the mischievousness of this cartoon: the writings “zero porpoising” and “simply lovely strategy” (“simply adorable strategy”), which appear imprinted on the box of the toy RB18 and under the trophy of Spa. In short, how to add a little spice to the table just over two months before the season to come.