Adrian Newey has a perhaps unique feature in this modern Formula 1: the English engineer has a global vision of single-seater design and takes care of every detail in pursuit of performance. The Red Bull RB19 is considered the reference car at the start of the 2023 season and not just because it is the successor to the car that won the two world titles last year.

Pierre Wache, Red Bull Racing Technical Director Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Newey’s creature, coordinated by the patient work of Pierre Waché, the technical director who collects the indications of the British genius to transform them into parts to be mounted on the R19, is the result of a continuous and constant evolution of concepts developed over the years.

Red Bull RB19: here is the front caliper with the spikes that have been nicknamed PIN Photo by: George Piola

The image of George Piola he shows us the front brake caliper which is an authentic masterpiece resulting from the close collaboration of the Red Bull Racing technicians with Brembo. The multinational from Bergamo is able to develop tailor-made solutions on the specific needs of the individual teams, despite having the almost total supply of the Circus in terms of pliers.

The Milton Keynes team favors the search for maximum lightness, without neglecting stiffness at all. The realization for the RB19 amazes for the complexity of the design with the presence of small protrusions which have been nicknamed PIN and which serve to improve heat dissipation and ensure the necessary cooling.

Specific areas with many holes for the expulsion of heat can also be observed, which define the complexity of the study that has been carried out to optimize the efficiency of the braking system.

Pirro’s Ducati who had tried the calipers with “heaters” in 2020 which then set the standard in MotoGP Photo by: Ducati Racing

It must be said that Brembo is able to bring its knowledge on the subject as a dowry, being able to carry out a transfer of technology: the calipers with wings had been tested in MotoGP, after the calipers with… radiators had been introduced in F1 ( so called because of their shape similar to the heating systems we know in homes).