The mechanics are once again the protagonist in the technical reflections, after three days of tests spent thinking about aerodynamic efficiency and engine mapping. The observations at Mercedes by Mike Elliott and Toto Wolff, who speak of a Red Bull that runs extremely low at heights unattainable for others or at least for the Brackley single-seaters, cause discussion. If verified it would be an important change of philosophy for the world champions, which only last season confirmed through the mouth of Christian Horner that they have a more effective aerodynamic concept in those contexts that required raising the car from the ground. It is therefore surprising how in the pre-season tests Red Bull immediately found itself at ease, without having to explore the wide set-up window as done by the competition, despite the important change.

The 2022 Red Bull was the queen single-seater for aerodynamic efficiency, guaranteeing low drag in relation to the load released. However, in direct comparison with Ferrari, on low-efficiency tracks and unless opposite choices were made on the set-up, the RB18 lacked absolute aerodynamic load, on average suffering a speed delay from the F1-75 in high-speed corners, without also being able to to be as incisive in qualifying as it was dominant in the race. One of the objectives for the 2023 project was to find new load, in the context of a modified technical regulation that reduced sensitivity to porpoising and exposed the bottom more to external turbulence, raising its edge by 15 mm. Overall, they showed up thereand necessity and at the same time the opportunities to lower the ground clearance of the RB19.

A mechanical advantage

Last year porpoising was perceived in the environment as the main limiting factor preventing from cruising at very low ground clearances. However, in his recent statements, Toto Wolff did not mention aerodynamics as the factor that prevents Mercedes from turning low like Red Bull. Conversely, the concern in Brackley is that similar heights from the ground would not be manageable by the suspensions and they would lead the frame to impact against the ground, damaging itself.

Attention therefore shifts to mechanics, the protagonist of an enormous regulatory revolution in 2022 which led to the banning of instruments such as inerter, gas springs, hydraulically controlled shock absorbers and valves sensitive to accelerations. With the new regulations, therefore, a series of instruments have disappeared which made it possible to satisfy the various tasks required of the suspension with the minimum of compromise. Just as in 2022 the teams gained experience on the new aerodynamic regulations, the same they did with the mechanics, applying what has been learned on the 2023 projects.

The impression is that Red Bull has managed to design a suspension that best separates the management of ground clearance from the absorption of the bumps of the individual wheels. In jargon, one could speak of a scheme that decouples single wheel control from full axle height management. To turn close to the ground, the RB19 manages to keep the bottom at a constant height, without impacting tire wear. The merits are to be found in the improvements made to the internal mechanics of the suspension, but also in the new set-up options that have come along with the evolution of the car. The increased grip on the front axle thanks to the new Pirelli tyres, combined with the shifting of the weight distribution compared to the RB18, no longer discourages the team from resorting to stiffer settings for the front suspension to help stabilize the road surface.

Ferrari prepares for Bahrain

Who in 2022 was known for turning low and stiff was Ferrari, which is why the comparison with the RB19 concept in Bahrain will be interesting. In fact, during the tests, by the same admission of the pilots and the team principal, the Prancing Horse car ran with experimental set-ups and not yet optimized for the first race, postponing the comparison on the heights from the ground to next weekend. Attention is focused on the bottom, paying attention not only to the absolute height, but also to how the distance from the ground varies between front and rear, looking for any positive and/or negative rake angles.

The real Ferrari is expected in Bahrain, in the sense that the one seen in the tests was not yet in the best configuration for the race. On the one hand it was a choice of the team, carrying out work programs aimed at exploring the SF-23, but on the other the Maranello technicians themselves are still looking for the optimal set-up and balance, which is why the potential of the red bike could not emerge before a few races. In all probability, the high-load wing glimpsed on Saturday morning before the technical problem will be used in Sakhir. Only then and with the return of the power unit to full power, by comparing the speeds on the straight it will be possible to evaluate how much the SF-23 has grown in efficiency compared to the F1-75 and what the gap from Red Bull will possibly be.

Hierarchies to write

Watched special in Bahrain will definitely be Aston Martin, whose race pace simulations in the tests were very convincing, with the unknown factor, however, of the different work programmes. Scrolling through the various predictions of the insiders, in fact, the forecasts for Lawrence Stroll’s team range from second to fifth force, demonstrating a still nebulous picture. Mercedes showed great difficulties in the tests, even if showing an increasing balance during the three days. On the other hand, already in 2021 the Brackley cars seemed lost in the tests, but for the first race they managed to progress enough to be able to worry about the strategy, snatching an unexpected victory.

Expectations for the new power unit are high not only in Ferrari, but also in customer teams Haas and Alfa Romeo. In a mid-group where two tenths can make the difference between Q1 and Q3, the residual power of the Prancing Horse engines could push the VF-23 and the C43 higher than we have seen. The same goes for Alpinewhich thanks to lowering the temperature of the plenum has managed to find new horsepower from the 2023 power unit. The Anglo-French team remains the greatest mystery at the moment, a car whose drivers and technical director have said a lot of good, but which so far he has conveniently avoided exposing himself to the spotlight.

The circuit

Bahrain is known for being the track with the most abrasive asphalt in the World Championship, which makes the double stop the most plausible scenario for the race. The tires are subjected to predominantly longitudinal stresses in the repeated phases of traction coming out of the hairpin bends, making the management of the rear axle critical. However, the drivers will have to be careful not only when returning to the gas, but also during the journey, as slipping accentuates tread wear. In this, it will be crucial for the teams to find the optimal set-up, with the awareness that the drop in temperatures between FP1 and FP2 and between FP3 and qualifying/race tends to shift the balance towards the rear.

For the inaugural Grand Prix, Pirelli is making the compounds available C3, C2 and C1. The C1 is the new tire developed for 2023, which is placed halfway between the two harder compounds in 2022, now renamed C0 and C2. The new structure makes it possible to reduce inflation pressures and regain mechanical grip: the static pressures for the front axle are in fact 21.0 psi against the 22.5 psi of the 2022 edition, while at the rear it drops to 18.5 psi against the previous ones 20.5psi.

The Bahrain circuit is famous for being rear limitedi.e. limiting especially for the rear axle. However, a possible short blanket in the balance becomes evident on almost every track, including a complete one like the Bahraini one which includes hairpins and fast corners, requiring a high downforce but at the same time great efficiency. Regardless of what the verdict of the checkered flag will be, Bahrain remains the first of 23 races, a very long calendar in which there will be a chance to develop and recover. All the more reason, both for those who will be in front and for those who will have to chase, the goal will be to maximize the points obtainable with the package available, in anticipation of hierarchies that could change within a few races.