Red Bull is not afraid to see its technical superiority undermined, even if the Milton Keynes technicians have never stopped developing the RB19 with race-by-race interventions that adapt the world’s leading single-seater to the different characteristics of the tracks and to the possibility of evolving performance, predicting the reaction of the opponents who brought several updates to Spain.

Red Bull RB19: also in Montmelò there will be a very charged rear wing Photo by: George Piola

The staff directed by Pierre Waché opted for a rather loaded RB19 from an aerodynamic point of view, even if the Barcelona track did away with the last chicane by proposing the fast corner again which significantly changes the Montmelò T3.

It is interesting to note that Red Bull maintains, after the one seen in Monte Carlo, a very loaded rear wing, going somewhat against the trend with respect to its aerodynamic philosophy. In the pits of Barcelona ours George Piola was able to appreciate the beam wing which aligns the two elements of the central wing to the diffuser as a natural continuation of the extractor.

Red Bull Racing RB19, detail of the modified bottom in Barcelona Photo by: George Piola

A small update of the bottom also didn’t escape us: in the central area of ​​the sidewalk, behind the two superimposed vortex generators, you can observe another… wave that precedes the long carbon element that extends towards the rear with no less than four fixing. The aerodynamicists of Milton Keynes continue the search for micro aerodynamics in making the “pneumatic skirt” useful for sealing the bottom to the asphalt more and more efficient.