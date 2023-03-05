A tighter qualifying than expected confirmed most of the predictions made on the eve. Let’s talk about positions, because the margins were confirmed to be thinner than expected. Max Verstappen’s pole position was announced, as was the possibility that Ferrari could fight for the front row, and it is the scenario that took shape at the end of the first ‘run’ of Q3, closed by Leclerc in second position at 0” 113 from the world champion. Then, surprisingly, Leclerc got out of the car, giving up on the second ‘run’ despite having one last set of new softs at his disposal.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, celebrates pole in Bahrain Photo by: Mark Sutton

The Scuderia engineers decided to save that set for tomorrow’s race, and Perez had the last-gasp chance of finishing second. Ferrari’s choice came as a bit of a surprise, because there was the possibility of keeping the front row, but in the Cavallino box they are sure they made the right choice in view of the 57 laps scheduled for tomorrow.

Will it really be like this? The race strategies are not defined like on other occasions, not only in the sequence of compounds that will be used, but also in regards to the number of stops. The indications are mostly directed towards a race with two pit stops, but with different possible scenarios.

Ferrari’s plan (with Leclerc) is quite clear: to be able to take the lead by counting on the extra traction guaranteed by the new tires and to hope to put a one-second gap on the Red Bulls.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23 Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

The Scuderia’s technicians are encouraged by the maximum speed data, which see the two reds in the very first positions. In the speed trap on the main straight Sainz was fastest with 326.6, ahead of Perez, Leclerc, Hamilton and Verstappen. However, the two Red Bulls have a set of softs that were only used for one lap, fitted just before the red flag caused by the loss of a piece that detached from Leclerc’s Ferrari in Q1.

But more than an attack strategy against Max, Leclerc’s seems to be a defense plan against the rest of the group, starting with Alonso’s Aston Martin. If Red Bull has mortgaged the success, Ferrari knows that there is still a big difference between opening the season on the podium or finding yourself outside the top-3.

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23, leaves the garage Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Fernando finished in the expected position (fifth) even if the exploits in the last two free practice sessions had rekindled the enthusiasm of the best times among the always numerous fans of the Spaniard.

Alonso and Aston Martin know they have achieved the maximum possible, the performance of qualifying led Fernando to arrive with only one set of softs in Q3, a necessary choice in order not to take any risks. With only one set of tires available, he put the two Mercedes behind him, finishing just two tenths behind a somewhat disappointed Sainz at the end of the day.

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23 Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Unlike Leclerc, Carlos used both sets of softs available in Q3, but didn’t go beyond fourth position. Sainz confirmed himself among the best in the first sector, but dropped a tenth over Leclerc in both the second and third.

“There are still a couple of corners that I haven’t figured out yet – commented Carlos – but I’m happy to be on the second row. It puts us in a good position for tomorrow, but it won’t be an easy race. I think Charles will have a chance with the new tire to try and stop Red Bull, but they will be very strong tomorrow. If I’m a step ahead in qualifying, in terms of race pace it seems like they’re a step and a half…”.