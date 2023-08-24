“Red Bull has a very large margin and it will be difficult to reach them before the regulation change”. Charles Leclerc’s words plunge both Ferrari fans and sports enthusiasts into despair, hoping to soon be able to return to watch a fight at the top. The cold realism of the Monegasque, however, is only partially shared by his colleagues, who maintain confidence by looking at the great leaps made by some teams, above all McLaren.

vicious circle

By cross-referencing the statements of the various Team Principals and engineers, the picture that emerges is that of a Formula 1 in which the teams have not yet fully understood all the implications of ground effect cars. This puts Red Bull in an advantageous position not only in terms of performance, but also in terms of know-how on how to direct future developments. Hence Leclerc’s lack of optimism, which is reflected in the words of Lewis Hamilton.

“There are no rule changes in sight,” reflects the multiple English champion. “The point is that Red Bull is way ahead. With a lead of two to three hundred points in the championship they were able to start development of the next car with months in advance. It is possible that Leclerc is right. However, we are working to grow quickly and I hope this will allow us to close the gap”.

Hamilton also speaks from personal experience when he refers to the possibility of anticipating the next project, from the top of his past in the era of Mercedes domination. Already in Austria the number 44 underlined the problem: “From my personal experience, when you have a hundred-odd points lead you don’t have to develop your car so much anymore, but you can start thinking about next year’s. When in Mercedes we won the world championships, with development we could have stopped before anyone else”. The dynamic is that of a vicious circle, in which those with an advantage can divert resources to the next project in advance, acquiring further advantage.

McLaren optimism

Opposing the front of the disappointed is that of the optimists. While keeping a realistic eye on the scale of the enterprise, the two McLaren drivers remain confident of the possibility of catching Red Bull by 2026. From this point of view, the sudden leap of the Woking team from the back to the front rows of the grid has been a boost of confidence. “I want to hope we can catch them, but it will be difficult”comments Oscar Piastri. “They got off to a great start with the new regulations last year and are even stronger this year. On the other hand, first Aston Martin over the winter and then we showed that it is possible to earn a lot in a short period”.

Practically identical is the thought of his teammate. “Never say never”, the philosophy of Lando Norris. “When you think about where we are now compared to what were expectations at the start of the year, our jump has been huge in a short period of time. Looking at what we’ve been able to do during the year, I don’t want to say that we won’t be able to catch up with Red Bull by the end of the regulations. It should be possible”.

Wind tunnel factor

The chances for the pursuers to catch Red Bull depend not only on the technical regulations, but also on the sporting one. Many have indicated the budget cap and the restrictions on the use of the wind tunnel as an obstacle for those chasing in working to mend the gap. On the other hand, the limits to aerodynamic analysis are more restrictive for those in front, in this case Red Bull. According to Piastri, this plays into the competition’s favor: “The gap from Red Bull is big, but the way the regulations are written, with the greatest limitations in the wind tunnel for whoever is first, they should bring us all closer together. I hope we can beat them. I’m a little more optimistic than Charles. But it certainly won’t be easy.”

Valtteri Bottas thinks identically to the McLaren standard bearer. The Finn shared the second half of the Mercedes dominance with Hamilton, but does not express the same pessimism as the English multiple champion: “Domination cycles have always been part of the sport. But I thought that at this point in the regulations the gaps at the top would be smaller. On this front, I think they will be more effective in the coming years, as an effect of the limits on development in the wind tunnel. It will take another season or two”.

No one can accurately predict the future. On both sides there is no shortage of reasons for trust such as those for discouragement. What is certain is that if someone could challenge Red Bull by 2026, he would have done something extraordinary.