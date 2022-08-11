As part of a major investment by the Milton Keynes team, Red Bull has committed to design and manufacture its own power units for the new regulations that will come into effect in F1 starting in 2026.

The new Red Bull Powertrains division is already up and running and the team has attracted some leading figures from Mercedes to help advance its plan for a likely partnership with Porsche.

Among these, the new technical director Ben Hodgkinson, who since 2017 held the position of head of mechanical engineering in the High Performance Powertrains division of Mercedes, after twenty years of experience with the German manufacturer.

As Motorsport.com revealed recently, Red Bull also signed esteemed Phil Prew, perhaps best known for being Lewis Hamilton’s track engineer for his first McLaren world title in 2008.

Prew, who was Mercedes chief engineer at Brixworth’s power unit division, had a long experience in Formula 1, which included a stint of over two decades at McLaren.

According to Motorsport.com, Prew is not the only one to have recently been hired by Mercedes: the head of the simulation of thermal fluids, Nigel McKinley, is also expected to switch to Red Bull.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18 Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Speaking of the appointments, and in particular the hiring of Prew, team principal Christian Horner said that the ambitions related to the engine are clear, given the talents that have been hired.

“I am delighted that Phil is joining the team,” he said. “He has a phenomenal track record and has been a key component of Mercedes’ recent success.”

“It’s another mission statement about where we want to go with the power unit. I think we’ve put together great strength and depth within the company. It’s great to see it coming together and coming to life.”

“Phil is one of the few key signings of recent times, adding to the very talented group of people we have already assembled.”

Although Red Bull is close to an agreement with Porsche for F1, the partnership will not be formally confirmed until the FIA ​​finalizes the engine regulations for 2026. This is expected to take place during the summer holidays.

Horner explained that Red Bull wants to be ready for any eventuality in any case: “We are just recruiting the best people for our future,” he added.