It is night on the Sakhir circuit. The pit lane is perfectly lit by artificial lights and the single-seaters are in the hands of the mechanics, each with a clear and detailed work programme.

Adrian Newey appears in the Red Bull box, with his characteristic pace and the ever-present notebook in his right hand. He moves slowly, observes, tries not to occupy the spaces in which the mechanics operate, then approaches the single-seater and begins to lightly touch it with the index finger of his right hand. Small gestures, almost imperceptible. That’s not why Red Bull is the best single-seater on the track today, but it’s also why the RB19 scares all the opponents.

The Formula 1 paddock is a protectorate of closed mouths, let alone if it is a question of extracting some opinions in a scenario that does not yet have official rankings. After just two days of testing, trying to draw up a first ranking of the values ​​on the field exposes you to sensational risks, but there are many (some in a whisper, some with explicit grimaces) who believe that Max Verstappen and the RB19 have started with another step.

Which, on closer inspection, is not exactly surprising news, given the epilogue of last season, but there is a fear that the gap at the end of 2022 is still there, or that it has even grown.

It’s early to tell if Red Bull will be able to be a pole position car, but it’s not at all when it comes to race pace. Verstappen’s long runs were impressive in terms of speed and above all consistency, confirming that the RB19 seems to caress the Pirellis best of all.

There is no history in managing the C3: Verstappen did 22 laps, starting with a time of 1’37″996 and finishing in 1’37″550. With the same compound, Leclerc started the simulation in 1’38”643 and finished in 1’40”237. With the C1 (used by Leclerc in the second stint of his race simulation) Ferrari confirmed a good performance, losing less than four tenths in a ‘run’ of nineteen laps.

Tomorrow the SF-23 will be on track with a more loaded rear wing and a stiffer set-up at the rear, and both Leclerc (who will ride in the morning) and Sainz will have the chance for one last test before the race weekend.

In this scenario, Mercedes seems distant from both Red Bull and Ferrari, with the Scuderia now shouldering the hopes of those who fear a one-way start to the season.

The words spoken by Toto Wolff are heavy, because talking about the need for important updates on a single-seater that made its debut on the track thirty-six hours earlier, smacks of rejection.

A verdict that would be sensational, because if in 2022 in Brackley they took the wrong path after a hangover of triumphs, twelve months later it was taken for granted that at least last year’s problems would have been put on file.

Not far from the Mercedes garage, the atmosphere at McLaren is also heavy, with a single-seater curiously announced in an atmosphere that is not exactly optimistic, and there were all the reasons. The new team principal Andrea Stella didn’t mince words, there’s the risk of not getting out of Q1…

Tomorrow some tests will close which will say a lot when they are read in perspective. Ferrari have confirmed that both Leclerc and Sainz will have a qualifying simulation in their schedule, and the same should be for most teams.

It will be curious if the hunt for the fastest lap will be with the C3 compound (that is, the one that will be the soft on the race weekend) and if someone will decide to drug the stopwatch with the C5, as Nyck De Vries and Guanyu Zhou did today. For the Chinese from Alfa Romeo there was at least the pleasure of ending the day as leader, something that beyond the technical value, is still something that pleases and helps the mood.

