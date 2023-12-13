By Carlo Platella

The excessive power shown by Red Bull during the last championship allowed it to interrupt development ahead of the competition, decisively diverting resources to the 2024 project. However, this does not imply that the RB19 was poor in updates, on the contrary. In Milton Keynes, work was done above all to improve the overall aerodynamic efficiency, taking advantage of a car that had few balance or handling problems to correct. However, the development has slightly changed the character of the RB19, defined by Sergio Perez as a car that is increasingly “on edge” in fast corners. Below is a summary of all the updates brought by Red Bull during the season.

Jeddah and Melbourne

On the high-speed track of Saudi Arabia, Red Bull unveils its low-load package, also renewed compared to the 2022 RB18. The rear wing for example features a main profile with a less accentuated spoon. What has also changed, however, is the single profile beam-wing, revised in the chord and camber.

In the following Australian Grand Prix, Red Bull decides to intervene to correct the understeering tendency of the RB19 at low speeds, which does not go well with Verstappen's driving preferences. The front wing is equipped with heavier adjustable profiles, thus guaranteeing greater bite to the front end. Also worth mentioning is the update to the rear brake air intakes, which optimize the compromise between the management of external flows and the cooling of the braking system, which in turn influences the stabilization of tire temperatures and pressures.

Baku

One of the two large development packages of the RB19 aimed at seeking greater efficiency makes its debut in Azerbaijan. The restyling involves the joint reconstruction of the bottom and bodywork, to take maximum advantage of their aerodynamic interaction. Red Bull flares out the lower part of the sides more, squeezing the air intakes of the side radiators upwards and widening them so as not to compromise internal cooling. In this way, the RB19 manages to channel a greater flow of air under the bellies, guiding it to the rear to bring energy into the environment behind the diffuser.

The bottom is also completely redesigned, starting from the flow conveyors at the entrance to the Venturi channels. Furthermore, the external edge of the bottom has changed, while the package is completed with new appendages for the rear wheel units.

Monk

As happened in 2022, Red Bull introduces the new maximum load rear wing in Monte Carlo. The new wing completes the trio of wings with which the Milton Keynes team regulates its level of downforce during the season.

Barcelona

Another important update on the RB19 debuts in Spain, not as flashy as the one in Baku, but no less relevant. The bottom edge has some differences compared to the previous version, suggesting the presence of invisible changes also along the bottom surface. The most obvious change, however, is the diffuser, which changes to a more squared outline, drawing inspiration from the competition.

Canada

In Montreal, Red Bull makes the second correction to reduce the understeering tendency of the RB19. As in Australia, the front wing has changed again, but this time it has been rethought as a whole, starting from the main profile under the nose.

From Austria to Budapest

In its home race at the Red Bull Ring, the RB19 runs with new fairings for the rear suspension arms, refining the structure and energy of the flows that hit the beam-wing and vent behind the diffuser. In the following race at Silverstone, new cooling ducts for the front brakes made their debut, crucial for optimizing tire pressures and temperatures. However, it is in Budapest that the second major development package of the RB19 arrives, completing the work begun in Baku. The side radiator air intakes are slimmed down to the extreme, flaring the sides even further. The surface benefits from this, presenting modifications that seek maximum aerodynamic efficiency. Also in Hungary, further versions of the cooling ducts for the front and rear brakes make their debut, as well as the new flaps mounted on the rear wheel units.

Towards Monza

The late summer races are lacking in updates at Red Bull. At Spa the RB19 features a new bonnet, which takes advantage of the high speeds and low temperatures of the Belgian track to reduce the cooling openings. After returning from the break, the Milton Keynes team presents itself with a new beam-wing in Zandvoort. Finally, as per tradition, adaptations are brought to Monza for the track with the least load on the calendar, in particular the adjustable flaps of the rear wing and a new mobile profile for the rear wing.

Singapore

The unfortunate trip to Singapore was also the one that concluded the development of the RB19. The bottom presents a further modification, in the same area where the team had already intervened with the Barcelona update. The high-load rear wing, however, conforms to the new trend in the grid, which sees the mobile profile completely detached from the endplate to improve the efficiency of the wing.