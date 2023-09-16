In 2023 we had already seen a Ferrari on pole, a Mercedes also on the front row. The unpublished news coming from the Singapore qualifying is the exclusion of the two Red Bullas from Q3. “Shocking”, was the immediate comment from Max Verstappen, who found himself out of Q3 due to Liam Lawson’s last-minute overtaking. The gap created in Q2 by the world championship leader compared to Carlos Sainz (the fastest in the second session) was almost seven tenths, a margin that in Formula 1 leads to only one conclusion: tire management.

Preparing the tires before the flying lap is now a procedure carried out obsessively, and if something doesn’t work as expected the price you pay is very high. The tyre, obviously, is the effect and not the cause of the problems, that is to be found in the setup of the car, and in Singapore since the first free practice at Red Bull they have had indications that are not exactly reassuring.

“The car simply doesn’t respond to the changes – admitted Christian Horner – in qualifying we had problems with understeer, oversteer and even braking. The impression is that we were unable to get the tires into the correct operating window, despite trying different settings and different preparation procedures. After yesterday we returned to a set-up that we have already used successfully many times, but on this circuit and on this asphalt it simply doesn’t work. Getting the tires into the window was very, very difficult for both drivers, and we ended up where we are. This car is by far the most incredible car we have ever produced at Red Bull, but for some reason it just didn’t work.”

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19 Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Among the many tests done by Verstappen and Perez there was also a faster launch lap, which involved a prolonged slowdown before exiting the pits. It was not the only maneuver that will be subject to evaluation by the college of sports commissioners, given that Max will be called to answer for an “impeding” that hindered Tsunoda. “I don’t see the slowdown as a problem – declared Horner in defense of his rider – we have seen other similar cases. Regarding Tsunoda, I think Max left space inside, I think that in the end it’s a marginal episode.”

Verstappen himself has a different vision, as he doesn’t seem interested in any measures taken by the stewards: “Honestly, if I start from eleventh or last position it won’t be a traumatic difference. Now the thing that matters most is to understand why we did so badly today, given how things turned out I think this aspect is a priority rather than whether or not we win some points tomorrow.”

Words of surrender, which cannot help but impress considering that we are talking about the team that has dominated the fourteen races played so far. “Victory? Let’s forget about it”, commented Verstappen to those who raised the possibility of a comeback in the race, and he did so in a very relaxed way: “I want to win but when it’s not possible, you have to accept it”. Horner, who has another role in the team, instead left some glimmers open: “The rain could come, some safety cars at the right time, we won’t give up anything”. But it seemed like a necessary action, necessary to keep the team’s attention high.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19 Photo by: Lionel Ng / Motorsport Images

Regardless of what will be the verdict that will arrive in the 62 laps scheduled for tomorrow, Red Bull’s focus is already on Suzuka, where it will be necessary to verify whether what happened at Marina Bay was just an accident which, given the precedents, it is more than justifiable. “We have a fantastic team – concluded Horner – if that wasn’t the case this season we wouldn’t have won every race we’ve played so far. We will address these issues and try to resolve them, and then we haven’t finished this weekend yet, the points are awarded at the end of the race. So we will do everything we can in tomorrow’s Grand Prix, then we will focus on Japan.”