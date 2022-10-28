The FIA ​​has issued the verdict on the “Budget Cap” issue against Red Bull, as a result of the settlement agreement proposed by the International Federation and accepted by the team. Red Bull was sentenced to a $ 7 million fine and a 10% reduction in the hours available for regulation in the wind tunnel. In light of this provision, Red Bull will have 1,260 hours of the 1,400 it would have had.

The verified infringement was £ 1.8 million, equivalent to $ 2.1 million, and the FIA ​​checked 13 procedural errors that saw Red Bull exclude costs that would have been included in the budget cap and vice versa. The decision of the FIA ​​closes the affair with a penalty defined as ‘soft’ by various insiders, who wished for a greater punishment and above all applied to the budget cap for the 2023 season.