In recent days there has been insistent talk about the possibility that Formula 1 could once again open up to new horizons on the American front, with a possible fourth race on American soil. News born from the registration in the trademark database, given that in mid-January this year, through Formula One Licensing BV, Formula 1 registered four trademarks that hint at a possible Grand Prix in Chicago.

A process that had already been followed in the past also for Miami, Las Vegas and New York, given that the respective brands had been registered in the United States in 2017, well before the respective Grands Prix debuted on the calendar, not to mention that, net of hopes and attempts, the city of the Big Apple has never hosted a World Cup event.

It is no mystery that F1 aims to expand on American soil, especially after the recent growth in terms of popularity in the States, focusing on the concept of “destination cities”, bringing the top racing series to the most famous cities around the world. The latest example in chronological order, albeit outside the American continent, is that of the Madrid Grand Prix, which provides for a ten-year agreement starting from 2026.

Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images Panorama at the Las Vegas GP

Speaking about the recent rumors, the Chicago representatives themselves admitted that there have been contacts, but that a Grand Prix would be far from simple to achieve: “I was told that F1 usually requires a minimum agreement of 10 years. And this seems to be non-negotiable. The conversation [con la città] it didn't get much further than that,” said Brian Hopkins, alderman of the city's second ward Chicago Sun Times. Formula 1 is looking for stability and it is no coincidence that all the contracts signed in recent times with new locations are long-term.

Creating an event in the city requires time, preparation and a large investment on the part of the local organizers, but on the other hand the leaders of the category also aim for a stable calendar and a continuous presence, also for a question of image. The only exception is the Las Vegas Grand Prix, which however is organized directly by Formula 1 itself in collaboration with the city of Nevada.

The NASCAR series managed to make its return to Chicago after a period of absence, opting for a GP in the city with a multi-year contract, although of significantly shorter duration than that required by Formula 1. The track that hosts NASCAR it would clearly not be approved to host a Grand Prix and it would be difficult to modify it to the point of reaching world championship standards.

Photo by: Jake Grant / Motorsport Images Detail of the circuit in Miami

“What we did with NASCAR, welding the manholes, smoothing out the potholes and calling it a track, doesn't work with F1. It's more complicated, so the price is higher”, Hopkins himself explained. Just think in Las Vegas and Baku how much the manholes represented a problem, so much so that they led to the suspension and cancellation of some free practice sessions.

Over the last fifteen years, Formula 1 has often registered trademarks for events that were then not held, such as the famous “Rome Grand Prix”, for which there was a project which later foundered within a short time. Following doubts about the possibility that Interlagos could continue to be the home of the Brazilian Grand Prix, the top series also immediately registered the trademark of the “Rio de Janeiro Grand Prix”, linked to the project of bringing F1 back to the capital before the plans would collapse at the beginning of 2021.

Likewise, some trademarks such as “The Philippine Grand Prix” and “The Polish Grand Prix” have also been registered over the years. F1's decision to place the trademark on the titles relating to the Chicago race could be an attempt to avoid them being taken up by other series and creating confusion with the NASCAR event; in the case of Poland there is the Speedway Grand Prix supported by the FIM.