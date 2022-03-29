The last weekend lived by Formula 1 in Jeddah promises to be remembered for a long time by fans of this sport and above all by the protagonists of the Circus themselves. Unfortunately, however, the reasons are not to be connected exclusively to the splendid battle seen on the track between Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc, but also to the events on Friday, when a group of Yemeni rebels shot un missile against a structure of the most important oil company in the country, located about 10 km from the circuit. All while the free practice of the Grand Prix was in progress. At the end of a meeting held on the night between Friday and Saturday and which saw the F1 and FIA leaders, the team principals and above all the drivers as protagonists, it was then decided to continue the racing program as normal.

To be most perplexed were above all the pilots, initially all opposed to the running of the Grand Prix but then convinced to change their minds especially by the bosses of their own teams. Many of them, speaking with reporters over the weekend, had explained that they had received sufficient guarantees on the subject of safety. In addition to this many had agreed on the opportunity to tackle the subject again once the race weekend was over. Regardless of the drivers’ intentions, however, it seems that the Saudi Arabian GP, ​​which recently signed a long agreement with F1, will continue and be present on the calendar also in the 2023.

However, starting next year the event will change location, with a new track that should be built in the locality of Qiddiya. As reported by the site RaceFans.net nothing should hinder the smooth running of the event, despite the fact that many in Europe have wondered whether it is really desirable for the Circus to continue to travel to the Saudi country. “Formula 1 has promised us to reconsider all events for the future – he had declared on Saturday Valtteri Bottas – including this, to make sure you go to the right places. In places that can guarantee our safety 100% always, whenever we go there “. Since the end of the Jeddah weekend, F1 has no longer provided official communications regarding the future of the Saudi Arabian GP.