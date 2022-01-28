The 2022 world championship calendar will see the absolute debut of the Miami Grand Prix, before the two stages scheduled in the United States of America along with Austin, Texas. Yet, as far as the immediate future is concerned, the same nation could concretely welcome a third test valid for the F1 world championship: in fact, according to what was reported by Sport Business Journal, the negotiations for the return of the Circus a Las Vegas they would already be at an advanced stage, so much so that an official announcement could already be made in the first half of this year. In recent months, contacts between F1 executives and GP organizers have intensified, including the city administration, the Las Vegas Convention & Visitors Authority, the governor of Nevada – Steve Sisolak – and the businesses around the Strip, that is the metropolitan area where the new runway will be built. The general intention would be to enter the appointment as early as possible from next season, with an option for the 2024 in case of failure of the agreement for 2023.

A detail on the layout of the new track was also revealed by the British journalist Joe Saward, according to whom the cars could pass “In front of the famous Dancing Fountains of the Bellagio“. However, at present there is no confirmation or denial from the organizers, with Formula 1 itself not even wanting to comment on the actual state of the negotiations. The fact remains that, in the event of an effective achievement of the agreement, the Circus would return to Las Vegas just over forty years after the last opportunity. In 1981in fact, the first edition of the Caesars Palace Grand Prix was held, so named for the layout of the circuit built near the famous hotel-casino. Curiously, the results gained at the end of that race allowed Nelson Piquet to be crowned world champion for the first time in his career, as did Keke Rosberg the following year. In 1982, the Finn won his first and only title, in the same race where the first career success of the late Michele Alboreto was recorded. At the end of that race, F1 never returned to Las Vegas.