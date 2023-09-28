The regulations for 2022 represented a major change for Formula 1, undoubtedly the most important and complex of the last twenty years. As with every technical cycle, at the beginning we follow different directions and we notice profoundly different solutions, exactly like last year, where the teams presented themselves with multiple concepts.

One of the main objectives was to give more space to the venturi channels, in order to reduce aerodynamic turbulence by generating a greater level of load from the bottom. According to Newey, who had worked on ground-effect cars in the past, one of the goals in the design phase was to understand how to arrange the main elements of the car.

“It was about trying to understand what the basic architecture was, in terms of where to put the front wheels and where to put the rear tires in relation to the fixed parts of the series: chassis, engine and gearbox. The basic architecture needs to be decided” .

Adrian Newey, Chief Technology Officer of Red Bull Racing Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

“In my case, I concentrated on the architecture and then on the front and rear suspensions because they are the fundamental parts that you want to try to get right, if possible. If you get the bodywork wrong, within certain limits, you can change it during the season. But if you get the basic architecture wrong, at least you’re stuck for a season”, explained Newey, underlining how important the design basis is.

On an aerodynamic level, Red Bull followed its own path, Ferrari tried the famous “fish tank”, Mercedes surprised with the concept with minimized bellies, while Aston Martin chose a path which was however shelved after a few months.

The Anglo-German team presented itself at the starting line with a very original interpretation of the new technical regulations, which later became famous with the name “zero pod”, a philosophy that envisaged bellies that were as small as possible. However, since the pre-season tests it was possible to observe how the W13 clearly suffered from porpoising, that rebound effect which forced many teams to intervene actively in the bottom area.

Thanks to constant improvements during 2022, which then led to a victory in Brazil, the penultimate round of last season, Mercedes then decided not to completely overturn the project, continuing on its own path. A path that, however, was abandoned at the beginning of 2023, after the coaches realized that they needed a radical change of pace to be able to turn around not only the current season, but also the following ones.

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W13 Photo by: Michael Potts / Motorsport Images

Like every team, Red Bull also analyzed the concept promoted by Mercedes in some way, in order to understand if there were any ideas to follow for the 2023 car. However, it never studied it in depth. In fact, Newey explained that at the time he was convinced that the RB18 concept had greater potential in terms of development not only for the coming season, but also the following ones.

“Obviously with last year’s car we took an aerodynamic direction with a design and concept that was almost the opposite of what Mercedes chose. They showed flashes of competitiveness last year, winning in Brazil. At that point we is faced with a choice: do we start researching Mercedes, in case we missed something, or do we continue doing what we are doing? The feeling was that of continuing on our path”, he explained in the podcast of the F1 “Beyond the Grid”.

During the interview, Newey also talked about how the RB18 was designed in a shorter timeframe than its rivals, so it was essential to be able to hit the key elements. Ferrari has in fact dedicated resources and energy to the 2022 project, seeing it as an opportunity to return to the top, while Red Bull has decided to bring updates until the final stages of the championship to compete for the world championship with Max Verstappen against Mercedes.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18 Photo by: Erik Junius

The F1-75 immediately proved to be competitive, while the RB18 encountered a few more problems, also given the extra kilos that gradually disappeared over the course of the season. “When the RB18 first took to the track in Bahrain last year, Ferrari was certainly just as fast, if not faster, at the start of the season. We managed to get the basics in place and this gave us a good development platform.”

Red Bull encountered some of the same porpoising problems as its rivals, albeit to a lesser extent, and this helped it resolve them more quickly than its rivals and thus be able to focus its efforts elsewhere: “We had a certain amount of porposing, not as bad as the other teams, but we still had bounces that we needed to control. And I think we had a reasonable understanding of what we needed to do to do that. So, with the first update we made for the race in Bahrain, the porpoising issue was much more contained than to other teams.”

“This means we didn’t have to put a lot of development energy into solving the problem, as Ferrari and Mercedes did,” Newey added. A strength that then transferred from the RB18 to the RB19, its evolution, which is currently dominating the championship.