Outside the top ten, there is a team from which we undoubtedly expected more after the positive streak of the last few events, namely Racing Bulls. The Faenza team arrived in Spain after four consecutive points-scoring races in which they had convinced, placing themselves in competition with Aston Martin in terms of pace as the first team below the four top reference teams.

However, in Barcelona the Racing Bulls encountered one of the most difficult weekends of the season, with a fifteenth and a nineteenth place that did not leave a smile on their face, also given the gap from the points zone. An unexpected setback, also because the team arrived on Catalan soil with another package of technical innovations to improve the performance of the single-seater.

However, something clearly went wrong already on Friday, the day on which the elaborate package including a new rear wing, revised sides and a modified bottom was tested on the track.

RB F1 Team VCARB 01 technical detail Picture of: Giorgio Piola

“We came here with high hopes for the upgrades that everyone at the factory has been working hard on as part of our aggressive development strategy. Unfortunately, right from the start of free practice we lacked pace in every session. There is no denying that this was a bad weekend for us and, even though the gaps were very close, we have no intention of making excuses for the fact that we were not competitive”, said Team Principal Laurent Mekies analyzing the bad weekend .

Among the innovations introduced on Catalan soil there should also have been a newly designed rear wing in order to have a unit suitable for a greater number of circuits. Many teams showed up in Spain with a generally more unloading solution, precisely because the hope was to combine a greater load coming from the bottom with a wing that guaranteed less drag to improve speed on the straights, an aspect on which Racing Bull did not it’s really at the top.

In fact, at least on paper, this new wing should have guaranteed greater aerodynamic efficiency compared to other solutions, also working hand in hand with a beam wing designed with the same dictates. However, during the first free practice session, problems were immediately noticed, especially when opening the DRS, with the mobile flap continuing to present strong vibrations.

Given the little time to find a solution, it was decided to mount a totally different wing, much more loaded, but which had not been thought of in the basic setup and, moreover, which, moreover, did not even cure the balance problems of the VCARB01 , which struggled all weekend with oversteer that took away the drivers’ confidence. Although working at night helped us make progress in terms of setup, certain difficulties remained unchanged.

The rear wing shelved after DRS problems Picture of: Giorgio Piola

Starting from the eighth and ninth row on the grid respectively, Tsunoda and Ricciardo were unable to make an impact on the race, with the Australian finishing in fifteenth place, about half a minute behind the tenth place of Esteban Ocon, the last driver in the points with the Alpine. However, it is clear that, given what we had seen in the previous two days, it was unrealistic to expect anything different on Sunday.

Racing Bulls is still searching for answers as to why its weekend was so difficult, and wonders whether it was led down the wrong path by its simulation tools or whether it failed to optimize its package for the changing conditions of the Barcelona weekend. It would be strange, in fact, that after so many steps forward made with previous updates, the simulation tools have now indicated the wrong direction.

Even if the reasons are not clear, on the other hand the symptoms are known, that is, what on the track did not work as hoped. There are two main consequences of the difficulties encountered in extracting what was hypothesized from the car: on the one hand a marked lack of aerodynamic load, which could be appreciated above all when taking fast corners, such as turns 9 and 14, where in reality already during other events of the season some problems had been noticed, given that the VCARB01, like its progenitor, seems to be more at ease at low and medium speeds. Also for this reason, the new package should have guaranteed more load, given that the team is working in the direction of improving performance even in fast racing.

On the other hand, there were some problems in finding the correct balance for this track, with a very nervous and dancing rear end. The best example comes from the Tsunoda race: to rebalance the car and protect the rear after what he experienced in free practice, the Japanese had to fight with countersteering in the medium stint. Back in the pits, an attempt was made to intervene by adjusting the wing, but the result was exactly the opposite, with the team asking him to make more use of the front end of the car to protect the rear tyres: a message that arrives on a track where, generally speaking, we try to preserve the front for the high-speed corners which put stress on the tyres.

Daniel Ricciardo, RB F1 Team VCARB 01 Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

With the second stage of the triptych taking place already this weekend in Austria, the Anglo-Italian team won’t have much time to change things, but Ricciardo doesn’t believe the Barcelona upgrades need to be taken out of the car just yet.

“I think the temptation probably only exists in 72 hours. If we’re still not sure or if there’s no clear answer, then maybe we’ll say, ‘OK, let’s go back for now?'” the Australian said.

“But at the moment they are not yet at this level. Once we put all the cards on the table, if we are still at this level of performance, then the question will probably arise. It was a very, very strange weekend for us. I think we simply lacked the load and are probably unable to fully exploit the new package.”

Also on the same wavelength is his teammate, Yuki Tsunoda, who didn’t feel comfortable with the car from the start of the race, thinking he also had a problem: “We didn’t have pace, I struggled with the balance , All. Something was definitely wrong. In qualifying the balance was ok, but the car slipped too much and I didn’t feel much load.”