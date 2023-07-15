Vienna, Austria.- A Sergio ‘Checo’ Perez The issue of being supplanted by the team continues to flutter Red Bull Racing due to the constant problems that have left him in a bad position on the track, mainly on Saturdays in ‘qualy’from the Monaco GP in Formula One.

He Mexicanlately, He has not yielded that capacity that characterizes him in the category. His mistakes jeopardize his seat in the RB19However the CEO of the red bulls, Christian Hornergave support to tapatio and maintains the security that in the Hungarian Grand Prix it will recover its level.

“As in sport, all sport, 90% is in the head and I think he just needs a good race and he will find his moment again. I think he’s the type of person who just needs an arm around his shoulder,” he said.

Despite his statements, the German ex-pilot, Ralf Schumacherrevealed the names that would be next at the head of the energy drink car instead of ‘Checo’ Pérez, and it does not exactly refer to Lando Norris nor to charles leclerc as rumored days ago.

For the now specialist in Formula One the desire for Red Bull Racing would be to thank Perez Mendoza and go for alexander albon if i were free Remember that he was already on the team as a teammate max verstappenbut his mistakes transferred him to the team Williams.

Besides, Ralf Schumacher claims that Daniel Ricciardo will be the surprise of season 2023 when replacing the pilot dutch, nyck devriesin the younger brother AlphaTauri. If he meets the successes, he would live that “fairy tale” with Red Bull Racing.

“Yeah alexander albon were free, which is not the case at the moment, or if Daniel Ricciardo manages to demonstrate his talent in this second part of the year, then maybe (‘Czech’) Perez a replacement could be close. In the Formula Onealmost nothing is impossible, “he explained to MotorSports.

“We’ll see if it will be ricciardo in the end. I think that the little rest that he has had has definitely been good for him, since he has been able to stop to think and approach things more calmly, “he added. ralf schmacher when thinking about the future of Sergio ‘Checo’ Perez in the Great Circus