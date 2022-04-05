After two years of absence due to the pandemic, F1 is preparing to experience a race weekend in Melbourne again in Australia. The Albert Park circuit has been profoundly renovated to facilitate overtaking and battles on the track, with four areas in which it will be possible for the drivers to take advantage of the mobile wing. In addition to this novelty, the behavior of the new ground-effect cars on the Australian street circuit will have to be verified. Furthermore, even the weather forecast it could reshuffle the cards and make the intermediate or extreme wet tires prepared by Pirelli ‘debut’ in an official session. In fact, at the moment, Friday and Sunday are days in which the probability of rain exceeds 50%. Below are the details according to the data on the portal accuweather.com.

F1 2022, Australian Grand Prix, weather forecasts

Friday 8 April

Sky: a thunderstorm in the afternoon

Chance of precipitation: 55%

Max / min temperatures: 23/15 ° C

Wind: from S-SE 9 km / h gusts to 17 km / h

Saturday 9 April

Sky: partly sunny

Chance of precipitation: 17%

Max / min temperatures: 25/17 ° C

Wind: from N-NE 15 km / h gusts to 35 km / h

Sunday 10th April

Sky: a thunderstorm in the afternoon

Chance of precipitation: 55%

Max / min temperatures: 26/16 ° C

Wind: N-NW 17 km / h gust to 48 km / h