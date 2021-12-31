Probably one of the most underrated couples of the last 20 years of Formula 1 – in terms of speed and talent – was that made up of Kimi Raikkonen And Juan Pablo Montoya, teammates in McLaren in 2005 and for a good part of the 2006 season before the abrupt farewell between the Colombian and the Woking team. The two had challenged each other with no holds barred during previous seasons, especially in 2003 when both tried to unsuccessfully unseat Michael Schumacher from the world championship throne. In their only full year together they came close to success in the constructors ‘championship, with Raikkonen contending with Alonso for the drivers’ title. In the end, however, it was the Spaniard who smiled, along with Renault.

In a recent interview with the official F1 podcast Beyond The Grid Raikkonen himself spoke about his relationship with Montoya, admitting that there had been some disagreements between them before they found themselves sharing the box under the management of Ron Dennis. “We had some ‘heated’ moments before we found ourselves as teammates – commented the 2007 world champion – but ours was a good working relationship. Then in the end I saw him again a few years ago, maybe a couple, at some races. We laughed at some things together. Obviously I had also met him in 2011, when I went to race in NASCAR and he was there to race in the Sprint Cup. [Lui] he came to talk to me and give me some advice and we had good laughs, keeping a great relationship even after “.

Ironically, Montoya’s F1 career ended with an accident in which Raikkonen was also involved, at the start of the 2006 US GP, held in Indianapolis. According to the thought of the now former Alfa Romeo standard bearer, however, the reason for Juancho’s farewell was linked to contrasts with the stable. “[Il problema] it wasn’t so much between the two of us, as it was between him and the team – concluded the Finnish – we worked well together and I don’t think we had very tense moments “.