Racing Bulls is busy in Imola for two days at the Enzo e Dino Ferrari. The team led by Peter Bayer and Laurent Mekies has planned the family day on the Emilian track by inviting relatives and friends of employees to live an experience on the circuit, while two single-seaters from the Faenza team are running on the track.

Daniel Ricciardo is busy with filming day in the RB VCARB 01, while Liam Lawson is called to a practice session in the AlphaTauri AT03. The roles, arguably, should have been reversed, as the Australian was expected to return to race with Red Bull Racing to replace Sergio Perez alongside Max Verstappen.

The young 22-year-old New Zealand driver, therefore, would inherit the wheel from Ricciardo and it made sense that the second filming day of the season granted by the FIA ​​would be entrusted to the man who would become the regular driver from the Dutch GP, after having been the reserve up until now.

The very logical plans fell apart on Monday afternoon when the Red Bull top brass, somewhat surprisingly, decided to continue to trust the Mexican driver, while Checo’s exit from the world champion team was taken for granted after his disappointing result in the Belgian GP, ​​where he finished seventh after starting from the front row.

With the temporary confirmation of Perez, apparently dictated not so much by motivational or sporting choices, but by purely economic reasons (Carlos Slim, the Mexican’s financier and generous sponsor, would have intervened to defend his protégé, while the Red Bull staff had already decided on the cut), the scenario that had been designed has been revolutionized: Daniel Ricciardo remains in the starting lineup alongside Yuki Tsunoda, while Liam Lawson returns to the uncomfortable role of third driver. The New Zealander has an agreement with Red Bull that frees him from any constraints if he is not put in the car by the end of the year.

The unexpected confirmation of Perez, therefore, complicates the scenarios in the Red Bull youth academy which finds a sort of “stopper” with the Mexican driver.

It should come as no surprise, then, that Ricciardo is driving the RB VCARB 01 for the 200 km that the FIA ​​allows for filming days, while Lawson is “training” in the AT03, a car that tomorrow will be entrusted to Ayumu Iwasa, the 22-year-old from Osaka, who races in the Japanese Super Formula with the Dallara SF23-Honda of the Mugen team. The Japanese driver had already had the chance to debut in F1 in FP1 of the Japanese GP in Suzuka at the beginning of April.