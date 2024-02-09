On the prestigious and picturesque Las Vegas Boulevard, Racing Bulls finally unveiled its VCARB 01 which will take part in the 2024 Formula 1 World Championship.

The single-seater with a new name – Visa Cash App RB – will be entrusted to the confirmed Daniel Ricciardo and Yuiki Tsunoda, followed by the newly arrived Team Principal Laurent Mekies.

For all the secrets and curiosities of the Scuderia di Faenza car, we refer you to our video Giorgio Piola and Franco Nugnes; Below is some information provided by the team regarding its creation.

THE CONCEPT

The concept of the current Formula 1 single-seaters, introduced in 2022, is based on a series of fundamental changes aimed at improving competition and entertainment. The new design aims to reduce the phenomenon of “dirty air”, i.e. the turbulent air left by the wake of cars, which in the past made overtaking difficult.

THE FRAME

It is the central element around which the entire single-seater is built. It must be rigid enough to maintain structural integrity, but flexible enough to adapt to stress and twisting: a balance that affects the car's behavior on the track. The frame is the main structure that protects the rider during accidents, which is why it is designed to pass severe frontal, rear and lateral crash tests.

AERODYNAMICS

The bottom of the car is one of the most important elements of its aerodynamic package. Today we talk about “ground effect” cars, because it is precisely there that approximately 50% of the entire load produced by the car is generated! The remaining part is generated by the front and rear wings. For safety reasons, the 2024 technical regulation has imposed the reduction in the number and weight of the metal reinforcements mounted on the Floor Edge Wing, i.e. the outermost part of this element.

TIRES

The 18″ Pirelli tires have a low shoulder which makes them less prone to overheating, giving riders the opportunity to push harder and for longer. Tire compounds and structures remain unchanged compared to 2023. The 2024 Pirelli range includes five slick compounds: C1 is the softest, while C5 is the hardest. On the track, enthusiasts continue to see the classic distinction in colours: red for the “Soft”, yellow for the “Medium” and white for the “Hard”. For wet races, the Intermediate green and the Full Wet blue remain.

RACING BULLS VCARB01 – TECHNICAL SHEET

Official name: VCARB 01

Motor: Honda RBPTH002

Chassis: Visa Cash App RB Formula One Team – carbon fiber composite monocoque

Front suspension: Red Bull Technology – carbon composite arms, trackrods, struts, suspension rockers, torsion bars and shocks

Rear suspension: Red Bull Technology – carbon composite arms with internal torsion bars and shock absorbers

Brake Lines: Visa Cash App RB Formula One Team – front and rear

Steering: Red Bull Technology – power-assisted

Exchange: Red Bull Technology – longitudinally mounted, hydraulically activated, 8-speed carbon composite gearbox

Differential: Hydraulically operated multiple plate

Clutch: Hydraulically operated carbon multiple plate

Downloads: Red Bull Powertrains

Braking system: Visa Cash App RB Formula One Team /Red Bull Technology

Pilot seat: Visa Cash App RB Formula One Team – driver specific carbon fiber composite

Tires: Pirelli

Power system: Visa Cash App RB Formula One Team

Total weight: 798 kg

