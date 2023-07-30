The changeable weather and the wide availability of slick tires made the picture of possible race strategies much broader than usual. The scenario most feared by the teams is that of a change in conditions during the race, an option which according to the weather forecast is fifty per cent, but even in the case of a dry and stable track, the choices are less obvious than usual.

Pirelli’s simulations indicate the two-stop choice as the fastest strategy, with a set of softs at the start, and one medium in the second and third stints. This strategy could go well with the needs of Max Verstappen, called to recover from sixth position on the starting grid. With low track temperatures (they will hardly exceed thirty degrees even on a dry track) the grip advantage in the opening laps will be a plus.

To further increase the unknowns there is the lack of the usual data obtained in the long-runs, since the sprint weekend itself is already reduced to just FP1 as free practice, and even more so at Spa, the weekend in which the first practice session free practice was held on a wet track.

Those who want to take few risks will rely on the medium tire at the start, then checking the degradation lap after lap to evaluate the choice in the second stint. If consumption isn’t excessive, the hypothesised scenario is that of a switch to the hard tires after the first 15/20 laps, aiming directly for the checkered flag.

Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL60: will the Australian start with middle school? Photo by: Michael Potts / Motorsport Images

A strategy that could be of interest to the two McLarens, which with the choice to focus on a greater aerodynamic load (in the hope of a wet race) have a better chance of containing degradation by focusing on single stops.

The teams obviously ‘covered up’ even in the event of a wet race. All drivers have a set of new wets and one new intermediate at their disposal, plus another five used trains between the two compounds.