race results, classification and order of arrival of the race F1 GP in Holland on the track of Zandvoort. Max Verstappen won the home race under the rain in Zandvoort, characterized by a long final interruption. With this victory, Verstappen took his ninth consecutive victorythus equaling the Sebastian Vettel record. The world champion crossed the finish line first in front of Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) and Pierre Gasly (Alpine). The latter has exploited a 5-second penalty imposed on Sergio Perezwhich finished in fourth place. Carlos Sainz instead he brought home a fifth position, while Charles Leclerc was forced to withdraw on lap 43 due to a problem with the floor of his Ferrari, which marked a race full of difficulties for the Monegasque driver.

F1 race standings Netherlands 2023, results

Max Verstappen won by topping the standings at the F1 race in the Netherlands which took place in the rain. The World Champion triumphed for the third consecutive year, starting from pole position. The race in Holland started with a few drops of rain which progressively increased, leading to different strategies among the riders during the race. Verstappen led a group he initially opted for slick tireswhile Perez led a hand-picked group intermediate tires.

Verstappen in his home Netherlands took his ninth consecutive victory in the 2023 F1 season

This has led to a hectic phase, where those who changed tires took the lead, while those who stayed on slicks lost positions. With Red Bulls pursuing conflicting strategies, Perez took the lead as Verstappen slipped in fourth position behind Zhou Guanyu and Gasly.

Verstappen later reclaimed the lead with a faster pace, but a new episode of heavy rain changed the cards on the table. This caused new pit stops, a red flag following a Zhou incident and the resumption of the race with seven laps remaining.

The rain was the protagonist in the 2023 F1 Dutch GP

Despite these challenges, Verstappen kept his composure during a difficult one restart on wet track and handled the margin on Alonso and Perez. This allowed him to take a tough win, equaling the Vettel’s winning record since 2013 and confirming his status as reigning world champion.

Behind Verstappen Alonso got his first podium finish after two months, while Perez served a penalty which he promoted Gasly in third place.

Ferrari in Holland only collected 5th place with Sainz

Sainz And Hamilton they finished in 4th and 5th place, after a close challenge. Leclerc instead he was forced to retire while Russell lost points due to contact with Norris in the end.

F1 podium race NETHERLANDS 2023

1) Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

2) Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin)

3) Pierre Gasly (Alpine Renault)

Race results F1 Dutch GP 2023, STANDINGS

POS # PILOT STABLE LAPS TIME 1 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing Honda 72 2:24:04.411 2 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin Mercedes 72 +3.744s 3 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine Renault 72 +7.058s 4 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing Honda 72 +10.068s 5 55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 72 +12.541s 6 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 72 +13.209s 7 4 Lando Norris McLaren Mercedes 72 +13.232s 8 23 Alexander Albon Williams Mercedes 72 +15.155s 9 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren Mercedes 72 +16.580s 10 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine Renault 72 +18.346s 11 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin Mercedes 72 +20.087s 12 27 Nico Hulkenberg Haas Ferrari 72 +20.840s 13 40 Liam Lawson Alpha Tauri Honda 72 +26.147s 14 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari 72 +26.410s 15 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo Ferrari 72 +27.388s 16 22 Yuki Tsunoda Alpha Tauri Honda 72 +29.893s 17 63 George Russell Mercedes 72 +55.754s NC 24 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo Ferrari 62 DNF NC 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 41 DNF NC 2 Logan Sargeant Williams Mercedes 14 DNF Final classification, order of arrival of the Dutch F1 GP 2023

Final classification, order of arrival of the Dutch GP F1 2023

Read also,

👉 F1 2023 calendar

👉 F1 2023 Drivers and Constructors standings

👉 F1 2024 calendar

👉 Formula 1 times

👉 Drivers and constructors F1 points as they are assigned

👉 Sprint Race how it works

👉 LIVE F1 times

👉 F1 2023 NEWS

👉 F1 2023 technical regulation

👉 New Power Unit F1 2026 regulation

👉 What do you think about the F1 season? Jump over F1 discussions on the FORUM!

COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK