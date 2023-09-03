race results, classification and order of arrival of the race F1 GP in Monza, theater of the Max Verstappen Formula 1 Italian GP won the tenth race consecutive, in front of the teammate Sergio Perez and the Carlos Sainz’s Ferrari (3rd) And Charles Leclerc (4th). Red Bull has conquered an important shotgun at the home of the Reds, with the Dutch Verstappen who established a new win record streaks in Formula 1 and is approaching the third world title. Meanwhile, the Ferrari celebrated an important podium with Sainz, who started in pole positiongaining valuable points in the fight for second place in the championship.

F1 race standings Monza 2023, results

Max Verstappen and the Red Bull they triumphed in Monza in a battle against the Ferrari to secure the first two places in the final standings of the Italian GP F1 2023. The Dutchman in the Italian Temple of Speed ​​made F1 history: the Dutch driver overtook Sebastian Vettel with 10 consecutive victories and the team extended their winning streak to 15 races.

The start of the 2023 F1 Italian GP in Monza, with Sainz’s Ferrari in pole position

Verstappen started behind Carlos Sainz on pole position but chased his rival as the first stint progressed, eventually forcing the Ferrari driver to commit a mistake in the first chicane on lap 15 and then overtaking him on the outside of the Curva Grande.

From there, the reigning world champion never looked back, increasing his advantage leading for his latest F1 record while teammate Sainz Sergio Perez and the other Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc they battled for the remaining podium positions.

Verstappen in Monza set the record of 10 consecutive victories in f1

After an action-packed finish and a defense of Sainz’s position, it was Perez who emerged as second behind Verstappen, giving Red Bull their sixth double podium. Thus Ferrari had to settle for thelast step of the podium and Leclerc’s fourth place.

Ferrari in Monza conquered the third and fourth place with Sainz and Leclerc

The Ferraristi in the standings of the Italian GP preceded the Mercedes who achieved a solid double points finish with George Russell And Lewis Hamilton finished fifth and sixth respectively, despite both drivers being hit with five-second time penalties.

F1 podium race MONZA 2023

1) Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

2) Sergio Perez (Red Bull)

3) Carlos Sainz (Ferrari)

Race results F1 GP Monza 2023, RANKING

POS # PILOT STABLE LAPS TIME 1 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing Honda 50 1:12:13.618 2 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing Honda 50 +7.686s 3 55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 50 +11.674s 4 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 50 +12.119s 5 63 George Russell Mercedes 50 +18.925s 6 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 50 +39.111s 7 23 Alexander Albon Williams Mercedes 50 +45.198s 8 4 Lando Norris McLaren Mercedes 50 +45.549s 9 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin Mercedes 50 +46.424s 10 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo Ferrari 49 +65.950s 11 2 Logan Sargeant Williams Mercedes 49 +71.398s 12 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren Mercedes 49 +72.240s 13 40 Liam Lawson Alpha Tauri Honda 49 +73.268s 14 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin Mercedes 49 +81.658s 15 24 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo Ferrari 49 +81.913s 16 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine Renault 49 +82.236s 17 27 Nico Hulkenberg Haas Ferrari 49 +1 lap 18 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari 49 +1 lap NC 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine Renault 39 DNF NC 22 Yuki Tsunoda Alpha Tauri Honda 0 DNF Final classification, order of arrival of the Italian F1 GP 2023

Final classification, order of arrival of the Italian F1 GP 2023

Read also,

👉 F1 2023 calendar

👉 F1 2023 Drivers and Constructors standings

👉 F1 2024 calendar

👉 Formula 1 times

👉 Drivers and constructors F1 points as they are awarded

👉 Sprint Race how it works

👉 LIVE F1 times

👉 F1 2023 NEWS

👉 F1 2023 technical regulation

👉 New Power Unit F1 2026 regulation

👉 What do you think about the F1 season? Jump over F1 discussions on the FORUM!

COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK