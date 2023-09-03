race results, classification and order of arrival of the race F1 GP in Monza, theater of the Max Verstappen Formula 1 Italian GP won the tenth race consecutive, in front of the teammate Sergio Perez and the Carlos Sainz’s Ferrari (3rd) And Charles Leclerc (4th). Red Bull has conquered an important shotgun at the home of the Reds, with the Dutch Verstappen who established a new win record streaks in Formula 1 and is approaching the third world title. Meanwhile, the Ferrari celebrated an important podium with Sainz, who started in pole positiongaining valuable points in the fight for second place in the championship.
F1 race standings Monza 2023, results
Max Verstappen and the Red Bull they triumphed in Monza in a battle against the Ferrari to secure the first two places in the final standings of the Italian GP F1 2023. The Dutchman in the Italian Temple of Speed made F1 history: the Dutch driver overtook Sebastian Vettel with 10 consecutive victories and the team extended their winning streak to 15 races.
Verstappen started behind Carlos Sainz on pole position but chased his rival as the first stint progressed, eventually forcing the Ferrari driver to commit a mistake in the first chicane on lap 15 and then overtaking him on the outside of the Curva Grande.
From there, the reigning world champion never looked back, increasing his advantage leading for his latest F1 record while teammate Sainz Sergio Perez and the other Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc they battled for the remaining podium positions.
After an action-packed finish and a defense of Sainz’s position, it was Perez who emerged as second behind Verstappen, giving Red Bull their sixth double podium. Thus Ferrari had to settle for thelast step of the podium and Leclerc’s fourth place.
The Ferraristi in the standings of the Italian GP preceded the Mercedes who achieved a solid double points finish with George Russell And Lewis Hamilton finished fifth and sixth respectively, despite both drivers being hit with five-second time penalties.
F1 podium race MONZA 2023
1) Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
2) Sergio Perez (Red Bull)
3) Carlos Sainz (Ferrari)
Race results F1 GP Monza 2023, RANKING
|POS
|#
|PILOT
|STABLE
|LAPS
|TIME
|1
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Racing Honda
|50
|1:12:13.618
|2
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull Racing Honda
|50
|+7.686s
|3
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|50
|+11.674s
|4
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|50
|+12.119s
|5
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|50
|+18.925s
|6
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|50
|+39.111s
|7
|23
|Alexander Albon
|Williams Mercedes
|50
|+45.198s
|8
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren Mercedes
|50
|+45.549s
|9
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin Mercedes
|50
|+46.424s
|10
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo Ferrari
|49
|+65.950s
|11
|2
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams Mercedes
|49
|+71.398s
|12
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren Mercedes
|49
|+72.240s
|13
|40
|Liam Lawson
|Alpha Tauri Honda
|49
|+73.268s
|14
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin Mercedes
|49
|+81.658s
|15
|24
|Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo Ferrari
|49
|+81.913s
|16
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine Renault
|49
|+82.236s
|17
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas Ferrari
|49
|+1 lap
|18
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas Ferrari
|49
|+1 lap
|NC
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine Renault
|39
|DNF
|NC
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Alpha Tauri Honda
|0
|DNF
