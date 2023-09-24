Race results, classification and order of arrival of the race F1 GP in Japan, where the Red Bull won the ranking of Constructors’ Championship thanks to the clear victory of Max Verstappen, also one step away from the World Title. The Dutchman started from pole and dominated the Japanese race, ahead of the pair McLaren formed by Lando Norris And Oscar Piastri. Furthermore, he set the fastest lap of the race on lap 39 with a time of 1’34″183, beating Norris by 1″1 and in the end, he won the race with a gap of almost 20 seconds, obtaining his 48th career victory, which is also the 13th of this season. As regards the Ferrari the loot was meager, i.e. a 4th place with Charles Leclerc and a 6th with Carlos Sainz.

Max Verstappen and Red Bull won the Japanese Grand Prix, taking the manufacturers title for the second consecutive year. Verstappen after the departure from pole position resisted the attacks of Lando Norris And Oscar Piastri of McLaren to take the victory.

The start of the 2023 F1 Japanese GP

Charles Leclerc of Ferrari took fourth place after a bold move up George Russell of the Mercedes, which he then let pass Lewis Hamilton.

Carlos Sainzin the race after the Singapore GP victory, took advantage of Russell’s worn tires to take the sixth place. There were other points-scoring drivers Fernando Alonso of Aston Martin, Esteban Ocon And Pierre Gasly.

With Max Verstappen’s victory in Japan, Red Bull won the Constructors’ Title

AlphaTauri missed out on points despite a good start, while Williams suffered a double retirement. Sergio Perezwith the second Red Bull in the race, was involved in two accidents and was eventually forced to withdrawas well as Lance Stroll of Aston Martin.

F1 podium JAPAN 2023 race

1) Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

2) Lando Norris (McLaren)

3) Oscar Piastri (McLaren)

POS # PILOT STABLE TURNS TIME 1 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Honda RBPT 53 1:30:58.421 2 4 Lando Norris McLaren Mercedes 53 +19.387s 3 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren Mercedes 53 +36.494s 4 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 53 +43.998s 5 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 53 +49.376s 6 55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 53 +50.221s 7 63 George Russell Mercedes 53 +57.659s 8 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin Mercedes 53 +74.725s 9 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine Renault 53 +79.678s 10 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine Renault 53 +83.155s 11 40 Liam Lawson AlphaTauri Honda RBPT 52 +1 lap 12 22 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri Honda RBPT 52 +1 lap 13 24 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo Ferrari 52 +1 lap 14 27 Nico Hulkenberg Haas Ferrari 52 +1 lap 15 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari 52 +1 lap NC 23 Alexander Albon Williams Mercedes 26 DNF NC 2 Logan Sargeant Williams Mercedes 22 DNF NC 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin Mercedes 20 DNF NC 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull Honda RBPT 15 DNF NC 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo Ferrari 7 DNF Final standings, order of arrival of the 2023 F1 Japanese GP

