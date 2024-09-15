Race results, ranking and order of arrival of the F1 Grand Prix in Azerbaijan. Oscar Plates23 year old Australian from McLarenwon the race to Bakuin an exciting and uncertain race until the end. The victory was the result of a strategy precise in the first part, thanks to a masterly overtaking on Charles Leclerc after the first pit stop and an impeccable defense for over 30 laps. Also on the podium in Baku was George Russell of Mercedes, who took advantage of the contact between Serious Perez And Carlos Sainz.

There McLarenwhich at this point in the season has shown that it has the fastest single-seater on the track, has deservedly overcome the Red Bull in the constructors’ championship. In the drivers’ standings instead Max Versteppen can also count on a 59-point advantage over Landon Norris.

F1 race Baku 2024, Azerbaijan GP results

Oscar Piastri won the Azerbaijan Grand Prix with a superlative performance, dominating the 51-lap race. Starting second, the young Australian from McLaren He overtook Charles Leclerc on lap 19 using DRSthen maintaining first position until the end without errors.

Oscar Piastri won his second F1 race in Baku

Piastri perfectly managed the advantage he gained with a early pit stop compared to Leclerc, who suffered a drop in performance of the rear tyrespreventing him from fighting for victory.

The race saw an intense battle between Piastri and Leclerc, but McLaren demonstrated a superior technical package, especially in tyre management and on the straights. In addition to Piastri’s victory, Landon Norris he finished fourth, recovering from fifteenth position on the grid.

Charles Leclerc failed to capitalise on his pole position, suffering the decisive overtaking move on lap 19

His overtaking on Max Verstappen and the fastest lap allowed him to close the gap in the drivers’ championship, while McLaren overtook Red Bull in the constructors’ standings, returning to the top after a ten-year hiatus.

For Red Bull, the weekend was disappointing: Verstappen finished fifth, while Sergio Perez was involved in an accident with Carlos SainzThe two, in an attempt to overtake Leclerc, collided, ending up against the barriers and allowing George Russell to take an unexpected third place with Mercedes.

Max Verstappen limited the damage on Lando Norris in the Azerbaijan GP

Also worth noting in the Baku GP is the tenth place Oliver Bearman on his debut with Haas, who collects points after his absolute debut with Ferrari in Saudi Arabia GP.

F1 podium race BAKU 2024

1) Oscar Piastri (McLaren)

2) Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)

3) George Russell (Mercedes)

F1 GP AZERBAIJAN 2024 Race Results, RANKING

POS # PILOT STABLE ROUNDS TIME 1 81 Oscar Plates McLaren-Mercedes 51 1:32:58.007 2 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 51 +10.910s 3 63 George Russell Mercedes 51 +31.328s 4 4 Landon Norris McLaren-Mercedes 51 +36.143s 5 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing Honda 51 +77.098s 6 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin Mercedes 51 +85.468s 7 23 Alexander Albon Williams-Mercedes 51 +87.396s 8 43 Frank Colapinto Williams-Mercedes 51 +89.541s 9 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 51 +92.401s 10 50 Oliver Bearman HaasFerrari 51 +93.127s 11 27 Nico Hulkenberg HaasFerrari 51 +93.465s 12 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine Renault 51 +117.189s 13 3 Daniel Ricciardo RB Honda RBPT 51 +146.907s 14 24 Zhou Guanyu Kick Sauber Ferrari 51 +148.841s 15 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine Renault 50 +1 lap 16 77 Valtteri Bottas Kick Sauber Ferrari 50 +1 lap 17 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing Honda 49 DNF 18 55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 49 DNF 19 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin Mercedes 45 DNF NC 22 Yuki-Tsunoda RB Honda RBPT 14 DNF Azerbaijan GP F1 2024 Final Standings, Finish Order

Azerbaijan GP F1 2024 Final Standings

Read also:

→ F1 Calendar 2024

→ F1 2024 Drivers and Constructors Standings

→ Formula 1 Timetable

→ F1 Drivers and Constructors Points How They Are Awarded

→ Sprint Race how it works

→ LIVE F1 Times

→ F1 NEWS

→ F1 2026 Regulations

→ What do you think about the F1 season? Check it out F1 discussions on FORUM!