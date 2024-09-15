Race results, ranking and order of arrival of the F1 Grand Prix in Azerbaijan. Oscar Plates23 year old Australian from McLarenwon the race to Bakuin an exciting and uncertain race until the end. The victory was the result of a strategy precise in the first part, thanks to a masterly overtaking on Charles Leclerc after the first pit stop and an impeccable defense for over 30 laps. Also on the podium in Baku was George Russell of Mercedes, who took advantage of the contact between Serious Perez And Carlos Sainz.
There McLarenwhich at this point in the season has shown that it has the fastest single-seater on the track, has deservedly overcome the Red Bull in the constructors’ championship. In the drivers’ standings instead Max Versteppen can also count on a 59-point advantage over Landon Norris.
F1 race Baku 2024, Azerbaijan GP results
Oscar Piastri won the Azerbaijan Grand Prix with a superlative performance, dominating the 51-lap race. Starting second, the young Australian from McLaren He overtook Charles Leclerc on lap 19 using DRSthen maintaining first position until the end without errors.
Piastri perfectly managed the advantage he gained with a early pit stop compared to Leclerc, who suffered a drop in performance of the rear tyrespreventing him from fighting for victory.
The race saw an intense battle between Piastri and Leclerc, but McLaren demonstrated a superior technical package, especially in tyre management and on the straights. In addition to Piastri’s victory, Landon Norris he finished fourth, recovering from fifteenth position on the grid.
His overtaking on Max Verstappen and the fastest lap allowed him to close the gap in the drivers’ championship, while McLaren overtook Red Bull in the constructors’ standings, returning to the top after a ten-year hiatus.
For Red Bull, the weekend was disappointing: Verstappen finished fifth, while Sergio Perez was involved in an accident with Carlos SainzThe two, in an attempt to overtake Leclerc, collided, ending up against the barriers and allowing George Russell to take an unexpected third place with Mercedes.
Also worth noting in the Baku GP is the tenth place Oliver Bearman on his debut with Haas, who collects points after his absolute debut with Ferrari in Saudi Arabia GP.
F1 podium race BAKU 2024
1) Oscar Piastri (McLaren)
2) Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)
3) George Russell (Mercedes)
F1 GP AZERBAIJAN 2024 Race Results, RANKING
|POS
|#
|PILOT
|STABLE
|ROUNDS
|TIME
|1
|81
|Oscar Plates
|McLaren-Mercedes
|51
|1:32:58.007
|2
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|51
|+10.910s
|3
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|51
|+31.328s
|4
|4
|Landon Norris
|McLaren-Mercedes
|51
|+36.143s
|5
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Racing Honda
|51
|+77.098s
|6
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin Mercedes
|51
|+85.468s
|7
|23
|Alexander Albon
|Williams-Mercedes
|51
|+87.396s
|8
|43
|Frank Colapinto
|Williams-Mercedes
|51
|+89.541s
|9
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|51
|+92.401s
|10
|50
|Oliver Bearman
|HaasFerrari
|51
|+93.127s
|11
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|HaasFerrari
|51
|+93.465s
|12
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine Renault
|51
|+117.189s
|13
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|RB Honda RBPT
|51
|+146.907s
|14
|24
|Zhou Guanyu
|Kick Sauber Ferrari
|51
|+148.841s
|15
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine Renault
|50
|+1 lap
|16
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Kick Sauber Ferrari
|50
|+1 lap
|17
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull Racing Honda
|49
|DNF
|18
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|49
|DNF
|19
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin Mercedes
|45
|DNF
|NC
|22
|Yuki-Tsunoda
|RB Honda RBPT
|14
|DNF
Read also:
→ F1 Calendar 2024
→ F1 2024 Drivers and Constructors Standings
→ Formula 1 Timetable
→ F1 Drivers and Constructors Points How They Are Awarded
→ Sprint Race how it works
→ LIVE F1 Times
→ F1 NEWS
→ F1 2026 Regulations
→ What do you think about the F1 season? Check it out F1 discussions on FORUM!
#race #standings #Baku #results #order #arrival #Azerbaijan
Leave a Reply