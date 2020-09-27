Valtteri Bottas and Max Verstappen make their first stop at the 2020 Russian GP. The Finn returns to the track in first position with a wide margin of advantage over Charles Leclerc and Daniil Kyvat, although these two drivers still have to make their stop, while the Dutchman has almost four seconds of advantage over Lewis Hamilton, who he is saving tires to try to reach the end of the test. Behind, Renault has executed a team order and Esteban Ocon has let Daniel Ricciardo pass, who has managed to overtake, after several attempts, Sebastian Vettel, although the Australian will have to open a distance of five seconds if he wants to maintain his position.