From the 2026the calendar of Formula 1 will include a race a Madridvalid for Spanish Grand Prix. This is yet another one city ​​circuit in the Formula 1 calendar, highlighting a growing trend towards races in big cities, to the detriment of traditional permanent tracks. The Madrid match was announced by the top management of Liberty Media and the organizers of the IFEMA event, represented by José Vicente de los Mozos.

F1 race in Madrid

It's official: Madrid will host a Formula 1 race on a 5.47 kilometer circuit, created among the streets of the city. The track, which is located near the technical center of real Madridwill have 20 curves and will include public roads and private land, following the model already adopted a You love me. There will be two short tunnels and a characteristic point will be the descent between turns 7 and 9.

What the F1 track in Madrid will be like, which will have 20 corners

Turn 10 will have interesting banking, similar to Zandvoortand the fastest section will be from Turn 13 to Turn 17. The pit lane will be positioned in the IFEMA pavilions, allowing hospitality to the teams within the fair. The lap time of the Madrid track should be around1'32”.

Two races in Spain

The Madrid race will take place in 2026, with the calendar including two GPs in Spain. The Madrid GP will in fact be called Spanish GP, while the Barcelona GP at Montmelò, with a contract until 2026, will be named GP of Catalonia.

In 2026 F1 will race twice in Spain, once in Madrid and the other at Montmelò in Barcelona

The last Formula 1 race in Madrid dates back to 1981, with the victory of Gilles Villeneuve's Ferrari. In total, they were disputed 9 Grand Prix in the Spanish capital on the permanent route of Jarama.

Madrid F1 track near the airport

EFEMA Madrid aims to make the Spanish Grand Prix one of the most sustainable events of the Formula 1 season. The strategic location of the circuit, just five minutes from'Madrid-Barajas Adolfo Suárez airport, according to the intention of the organizers it facilitates public access via public transport or on foot, in line with the objective “Net Zero Carbon” of Formula 1 by 2030.

The track was created around the IFEMA exhibition center in Madrid

