race results, classification and order of arrival of the race F1 GP in Hungary on the track of‘Hungaroring, eleventh race of 2023 Formula 1 World Championshipwon by Max Verstappenin front of McLaren Of Lando Norris and the teammate’s Red Bull Sergio Perez. This was the seventh consecutive victory for the reigning world champion and the twelfth in a row for Red Bull.

F1 race Hungary 2023, results

Max Verstappen took victory at the Hungarian Grand Prix, overtaking Lando Norris and Sergio Perez with another dominant performance.

The start of the Hungary 2023 F1 race

Verstappen beat Lewis Hamilton of Mercedesparty in pole position, at the start of the race and maintained the lead, getting away from his pursuers without problems. With the penultimate race completed before the summer break, Verstappen now holds a lead of 110 points on Perez in the drivers standings 2023having also scored the bonus point for the fastest lap of the race.

Max Verstappen in Hungary won the 7th consecutive race

With this win, Red Bull continues their 100% winning streak into the 2023 season, setting a new all-time streak recordsurpassing the impressive 11 consecutive victories achieved by McLaren with Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost in the 1988 season.

In the race in Hungary, Norris finished in second place, followed by Perez in third. Hamilton, who started in pole position, had to settle for fourth place. The race also saw a strong performance by George Russell, who reached ninth place starting from eighteenth position.

Due to a penalty Leclerc was relegated to 7th position

Charles Leclercfrom the Ferrarihe concluded sixth, but one penalty by five seconds he lost a position. The Monegasque thus finished seventh while Carlos Sainz he finished eighth.

F1 podium race HUNGARY 2023

1) Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

2) Lando Norris (McLaren Mercedes)

3) Sergio Perez (Red Bull)

F1 race results Hungarian GP 2023, STANDINGS

POS # PILOT STABLE LAPS TIME 1 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing RBPT 70 1:38:08.634 2 4 Lando Norris McLaren Mercedes 70 +33.731s 3 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing RBPT 70 +37.603s 4 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 70 +39.134s 5 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren Mercedes 70 +62.572s 6 63 George Russell Mercedes 70 +65.825s 7 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 70 +70.317s 8 55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 70 +71.073s 9 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin Mercedes 70 +75.709s 10 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin Mercedes 69 +1 lap 11 23 Alexander Albon Williams Mercedes 69 +1 lap 12 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo Ferrari 69 +1 lap 13 3 Daniel Ricciardo Alpha Tauri RBPT 69 +1 lap 14 27 Nico Hulkenberg Haas Ferrari 69 +1 lap 15 22 Yuki Tsunoda Alpha Tauri RBPT 69 +1 lap 16 24 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo Ferrari 69 +1 lap 17 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari 69 +1 lap 18 2 Logan Sargeant Williams Mercedes 67 DNF NC 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine Renault 2 DNF NC 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine Renault 1 DNF Final classification, order of arrival of the Hungarian GP F1 2023

The F1 podium of the Hungarian GP 2023

