The next Miami GP risks being played with a race director other than Niels Wittich and Eduardo Freitas. Both, in fact, tested positive for COVID, but while the Portuguese will be involved in the appointment of the WEC in Spa-Francorchamps next week (COVID permitting…), the former will necessarily have to negativize himself in order to reach Florida.

After Australia, the United States is the second country to host F1 in 2022 that requires a negative COVID-19 test carried out in the 24 preceding entry into the territory.

Wittich and Freitas, called this year to take on the role managed up to last season (not without controversy) by Michael Masi, already experienced some symptoms last weekend in Imola and underwent the test on their return to their respective countries. origin.

The teams have already been informed of the situation at the F1 Commission held in London on Tuesday, but the situation could create many problems for the FIA ​​if Wittich fails to negativize in time and is forced to miss the entire weekend in Miami.

Discarded for obvious reasons the idea of ​​calling Michael Masi, one could think of alerting the Formula E race director Scot Elkins who has already worked as deputy in F1 in the past years, but the most quoted replacement is Herbie Blash, former deputy of Charlie Whiting until 2014.

Herbie Blash, Permanent Senior Adviser to Match Directors, FIA Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Blash has already been recalled this season as Senior Race Control Consultant, and his business has been to help Wittich and Freitas while observing their progress on behalf of new FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem.

Blash was present in the first three rounds of the championship, but not in Imola due to his SBK commitments with Yamaha at Assen.

FIA veteran Colin Haywood was recalled from retirement earlier this year to take over from Freitas when the Portuguese is busy at WEC, but his presence in Miami was already on schedule.

Freitas has so far played the role of Wittich’s deputy in the events he attended, but could take command of operations at the next Spanish GP.