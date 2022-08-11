Guan Yu Zhou arrived in Formula 1 taking the place that had been for a few years of Antonio Giovinazzi, immediately finding himself on a much more competitive car than its predecessors.

For a rookie, however, Formula 1 is very complex, especially if the first season is faced with single-seaters that have no ambition to fight for the top of the standings. Yet the Chinese driver, who arrived in Hinwil accompanied by some perplexities, showed encouraging growth in the first part of the 2022 season.

In the first 13 rounds Guan Yu has collected 5 points, but it is the progress made in the last few races that leave him calm for next season.

“I haven’t talked to any team yet. I’m happy enough and I’ve settled into Alfa Romeo. At the beginning of the season I was perhaps more worried about my future, but now I’m not too worried,” said Zhou.

Zhou Guanyu, Alfa Romeo C42

“Up to now I can say that I am very happy to work with Alfa Romeo. You feel that you have done my duty and that you have shown my worth. Now it is a question of maintaining this level with greater consistency and then yes, trying to improve pace. step by step even more towards the end of the year “.

“At the moment I don’t feel I have to worry about next year, even if I think that the summer period, in Spa, may be the right time to talk about my future”.

“But so far the situation is good and in general I don’t worry too much about next year, whether I will have a seat or not. If I have to keep going like this and improving from race to race, I don’t see why I can’t stay here.”

Frédéric Vasseur, Alfa Romeo team principal, spoke about the future of the Chinese driver: “It is important that Zhou focuses on the next 4-5 races and does not dwell on the future”.

“Now he knows the tracks. I was a bit scared by the sequence in Montreal, Imola, Baku and so on, because he didn’t know all those tracks and they certainly weren’t easy. He did well.”

“I think we had too many reliability problems at this stage, but he did well. I’m pretty confident that in the next 2 events he will quickly learn the track.”