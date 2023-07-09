F1 Qualifying Great Britain, the starting grid

1st row 1.Max Verstappen 1:26,720

Red Bull 2. Lando Norris 1:26,961

McLaren 2nd Row 3. Oscars Plates 1:27.092

McLaren 4. Charles Leclerc 1:27,136

Ferrari 3rd Row 5. Carlos Sainz 1:27,148

Ferrari 6. George Russell 1:27.155

Mercedes 4th Row 7. Lewis Hamilton 1:27,211

Mercedes 8. Alex Albon 1:27.530 Williams 5th row 9. Fernando Alonso 1.27.659

Aston Martin 10. Pierre Gasly 1:27.689 Alpine 6th Row 11. Nico Hulkenberg 1:28,896

Haas 12. Spears Stroll 1:28,935

Aston Martin 7th Row 13. Esteban ochon 1:28,956

Alpine 14. Logan Sargeant 1.29.031

Williams 8th Row 15. Valtteri Bottas st*

Alfa Romeo 16. Sergius Perez 1:29,968

Red Bull 9th Row 17. Yuki Tsunoda 1:30.025

Alpha Tauri 18. Guanyu Zhou 1:30.123

Alfa Romeo 10th Row 19. Nyck DeVries 1:30,513

Alpha Tauri 20. Kevin Magnussen 1:32,378

Haas *Disqualified at the end of the session because the Stewards did not find the liter of petrol which by regulation must remain in the tank to carry out the compliance checks. He will start from the back of the grid or from the pit lane, the Commissioners have already accepted the request from the Alfa Romeo team to be able to line up the Finn in tomorrow’s race anyway. F1 Qualifying Great Britain, the news

Max Verstappen earned his seventh pole position of his 2023 at Silverstone, the fifth in a row, a sign of an endless domination of the Dutch. However, the reigning champion ended up at the center of controversy for an alleged overtaking of Russell’s Mercedes which would have been carried out under yellow flags during Q2. Alongside him in the front row, to the surprise and delight of the entire British public, will be the Lando Norris’ McLaren.

In third place, perhaps even more surprisingly, he hoisted himself Oscar Piastri, with the second papaya car. The two single-seaters from Woking, made very fast by the updates brought by the team, beat the two Ferraris from Leclerc and Sainzseparated from each other by 12 thousandths and protagonists of a heavy radio hack in Q1. The two Mercedes disappoint, with Russell and Hamilton who didn’t go beyond sixth and seventh position, and the Aston Martin, brought only to ninth place by Fernando Alonso. Eighth place for a fantastic Alex Albon with Williams, while the top-10 was completed by Pierre Gasly’s Alpine.

The twists and turns had already begun in Q1, with the sensational elimination of Sergio Perezat the fifth straight out before Q3. The Red Bull Mexican paid for the clear improvement on the track after a red flag caused by Kevin Magnussen’s stop on the track, also getting his exit times wrong. In fact, being first on the track, Checo saw all the other riders behind him making the most of the progressive speeding up of the track. In Q2, among the top teams, Lance Stroll had said goodbye to the company, once again very distant – in terms of performance – from his Aston Martin boxmate, Fernando Alonso.

Live coverage of qualifying at Silverstone

Here you can re-read the entire direct written of qualifying at Silverstone.

The program

Formula 1 will be back on track tomorrow at 4pm for the British Grand Prix. You can follow the entire session via our live written on FormulaPassion. Eyes also focused on Monza, where tomorrow the 6 Hours of Brianza will take place.