F1 Monza, Qualifying Results
|1st row
|1. Landon Norris 1:19.327
McLaren
|2. Oscar Plates 1:19.436
McLaren
|2nd row
|3. George Russell 1:19.440
Mercedes
|4. Charles Leclerc 1:19.461
Ferrari
|3rd row
|5. Carlos Sainz 1:19.467
Ferrari
|6. Lewis Hamilton 1:19.513
Mercedes
|4th row
|7. Max Verstappen 1:20.022
Red Bull
|8. Sergio Perez 1:20.062
Red Bull
|5th row
|9. Alexander Albon 1:20.299
Williams
|10. Nico Hulkenberg 1:20.339
Haas
|6th row
|11. Fernando Alonso 1:20.421
Aston Martin
|12. Daniel Ricciardo 1:20.479
RB
|7th row
|13. Kevin Magnussen 1:20.698
Haas
|14. Pierre Gasly 1:20.738
Alpine
|8th row
|15. Esteban Ocon 1:20.765
Alpine
|16. Yuki-Tsunoda 1:20.945
RB
|9th row
|17. Lance Stroll 1:21.013
Aston Martin
|18. Frank Colapinto 1:21.061
Williams
|10th row
|19. Valtteri Bottas 1:21.101
Kick Sauber
|20. Guanyu Zhou 1:21.445
Kick Sauber
F1 Monza, Qualifying Report
Lando Norris and McLaren are deadly seriousand now they strike terror into Max Verstappen. Just in the weekend when Red Bull seemed most optimistic, the Woking team monopolizes the front row of Monza for the fourth time in its history after the editions of 1988, 2007 and 2012: thanks to Norris (1:19.327, fifth career pole) and Oscar Plateswho stops 109 thousandths behind his teammate. With a simple race management, Norris can gain many points from Verstappen, only 7th in an unrecognizable Red Bull, and sensationally reopen the World Championship.
Second row for an excellent George Russell (four thousandths from Piastri) and for a Charles Leclerc who has to settle for fourth place (+0.134). The Monegasque precedes his current teammate – Carlos – by six thousandths Sainz – and 52 thousandths of the future – Lewis Hamilton.
F1 Monza, live coverage of Qualifying
The program
F1 returns to the track tomorrow for the 16th Grand Prix of the season. The lights will go out at 3pm in Monza: it promises to be another great show.
