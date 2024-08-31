by VALERIO BARRETTA

F1 Monza, Qualifying Results

1st row 1. Landon Norris 1:19.327

McLaren 2. Oscar Plates 1:19.436

McLaren 2nd row 3. George Russell 1:19.440

Mercedes 4. Charles Leclerc 1:19.461

Ferrari 3rd row 5. Carlos Sainz 1:19.467

Ferrari 6. Lewis Hamilton 1:19.513

Mercedes 4th row 7. Max Verstappen 1:20.022

Red Bull 8. Sergio Perez 1:20.062

Red Bull 5th row 9. Alexander Albon 1:20.299

Williams 10. Nico Hulkenberg 1:20.339

Haas 6th row 11. Fernando Alonso 1:20.421

Aston Martin 12. Daniel Ricciardo 1:20.479

RB 7th row 13. Kevin Magnussen 1:20.698

Haas 14. Pierre Gasly 1:20.738

Alpine 8th row 15. Esteban Ocon 1:20.765

Alpine 16. Yuki-Tsunoda 1:20.945

RB 9th row 17. Lance Stroll 1:21.013

Aston Martin 18. Frank Colapinto 1:21.061

Williams 10th row 19. Valtteri Bottas 1:21.101

Kick Sauber 20. Guanyu Zhou 1:21.445

Kick Sauber

F1 Monza, Qualifying Report

Lando Norris and McLaren are deadly seriousand now they strike terror into Max Verstappen. Just in the weekend when Red Bull seemed most optimistic, the Woking team monopolizes the front row of Monza for the fourth time in its history after the editions of 1988, 2007 and 2012: thanks to Norris (1:19.327, fifth career pole) and Oscar Plateswho stops 109 thousandths behind his teammate. With a simple race management, Norris can gain many points from Verstappen, only 7th in an unrecognizable Red Bull, and sensationally reopen the World Championship.

Second row for an excellent George Russell (four thousandths from Piastri) and for a Charles Leclerc who has to settle for fourth place (+0.134). The Monegasque precedes his current teammate – Carlos – by six thousandths Sainz – and 52 thousandths of the future – Lewis Hamilton.

F1 Monza, live coverage of Qualifying

The program

