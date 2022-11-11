Huh, qualifying on Friday? Yes, of course. We will have a sprint race this weekend which will move qualifying to today. Sergio Pérez clocked the fastest time in the first free practice with a minimal lead over Leclerc and Verstappen. However, the Dutchman was not happy with his car, which, according to him, did not send in at all. Let’s see if Red Bull has fixed that.

Q1

The rain that didn’t stop during the first training is now falling. The drivers get out on the intermediates as quickly as possible before it gets really wet. Daring Gasly even dares it on slicks. His courage is rewarded with the fastest time at the time. Then the other drivers follow on the softs. There is even a moment when Latifi clocks the fastest time. He eventually falls out along with Zhou, Bottas, Tsunoda, and Schumacher.

Q2

In the second part the drivers start on slicks, but soon the drops come back. Dark clouds hang over Interlagos. The drivers quickly lap on slicks before it’s too late. For Ocon, Albon, Vettel, Ricciardo and Stroll it is not enough. They get stuck in the second part of the qualification.

Q3

Everyone goes out on soft except Leclerc and that while more rain is coming. So it’s very important to make a quick round now. Leclerc then also enters, but it is already too late. And then George Russell puts his car in the gravel. At that moment Magnussen is on P1. As it continues to rain, no one can improve his time and Kevin Magnussen is on pole position during the sprint race.

Qualification F1: Brazil 2022 result

Magnussen Verstappen Russell norris Sainz Ocon Alonso Hamilton Perez Leclerc Ocon Albon Vettel Ricciardo Stroll bottas Zhou Tsunoda Schumacher Latina

What time does F1 start at Interlagos?

Saturday

2nd free practice: 4:30 pm – 5:30 pm

sprint race: 8:30 pm – 9:30 pm

Sunday

Race: 7 p.m.