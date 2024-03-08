British racing talent Oliver Bearman made his debut at VT3. He replaces Carlos Sainz who went to hospital due to appendicitis. Ferrari has now announced that Sainz has undergone surgery and is recovering in his hospital bed. There he will see who will be allowed on the front row tomorrow during qualifying for the 2024 F1 GP of Saudi Arabia.

Q1

The Sauber employees are still tinkering with Zhou's car at the start of qualifying. He crashed hard at the end of FP3. In the meantime, the other drivers drive onto the track en masse. An additional disadvantage is that the cars get in each other's way a lot. After the first few laps, Max Verstappen is the fastest, followed by Leclerc and Alonso.

Oliver Bearman starts his first qualifying session in F1 weakly, but picks up quickly and continues to improve his time. It's enough for ninth place, which is good for a ticket to Q2. Zhou's car is ready to qualify with two minutes to go, but it is just not enough to pull out of the pits and set a lap time. His teammate Bottas, both Alpines and Logan Sargeant also drop out.

Q2

Both Hülkenberg and Magnussen advance to the last fifteen. De Haas is running well in Jeddah and may well qualify again in the top ten. Nico Hülkenberg is quickly helped out of that dream. Just after he starts a fast lap, his car breaks down and the German driver has to park his car. The marshals then wave the red flag, which stops the clock and allows the Hare to be safely recovered.

Verstappen, Leclerc and Alonso are very evenly matched at the front. The Red Bull is the fastest, but both Leclerc and Alonso are within a tenth of a second of Verstappen. At the back, Hamilton rushes through to the last part at the expense of Oliver Bearman. Sainz's replacement is 0.036 seconds short of P10. Too bad for the debutant, but qualifying so close behind a seven-time world champion is something you can take home with you.

Q3

Verstappen predicted an exciting qualifying, but we don't seem to get that. After the remaining drivers have all put a time on the board, Verstappen is 0.3 seconds faster than his nearest competitor, Sergio Pérez. Fernando Alonso summarizes his lap as 'a good lap', but he is still half a second short of P1. It makes you despondent, that Verstappen.

Alonso has not forgotten how Verstappen took pole last week. He waits at the last corner until someone passes by on a fast lap and closes in to catch a slipstream. Alonso does that behind Hamilton. Nevertheless, the Aston Martin is more than three tenths short. Pérez finishes third, Leclerc second and Verstappen does not even have to complete his last lap to secure pole position.

2024 Saudi Arabia F1 GP Qualifying Result

Verstappen Leclerc Pérez Alonso Piastri Russell Norris Hamilton Stroll Tsunoda Bearman Albon Magnussen Ricciardo Hulkenberg Bottas Ocon Gasly Sargeant Zhou

What time does F1 start in Saudi Arabia?

Saturday March 9

Race: 6:00 PM