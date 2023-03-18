[F1] – Good evening dear readers of FormulaPassion.it and welcome to the appointment dedicated to the direct writing of Saudi Arabian Grand Prix qualifying, second round of the 2023 F1 championship. Max Verstappen dominated the third free practice session, the Ferraris have not yet discovered all the cards available, exactly like in Bahrain. Leclerc, however, will start with ten penalty positions after having already introduced the third control unit.

17.30 – Let’s start our story starting again from the picture that emerged at the end of PL3.