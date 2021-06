RED FLAG!! Antonio Giovinazzi, like Max Verstappen in FP3 and Lance Stroll in Q1, has suffered a strong understeer at the entrance to Turn 15 and has violently hit the protection of the track, damaging the front suspension and front wing of the Alfa Romeo. Second driver eliminated in Q1. Right now, just Max Verstappen, Sergio Pérez, Carlos Sainz, Charles Leclerc, Esteban Ocon, Sebastian Vettel, Fernando Alonso, George Russell, Mick Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin managed to complete a timed lap.