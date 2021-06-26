F1 (STYRIA) | FREE 1

Rough start in Austria

Rain is threatening, but it’s still sunny at Red Bull Ring. The weekend started this Friday with the leader in front and the Alpha Tauri behind, close to Mercedes, which would greatly complicate the chances of Hamilton and Bottas at a circuit that, beyond the name, favors Red Bull. Verstappen led Gasly by two tenths and edged Hamilton and Bottas by four, both followed by Tsunoda of Japan. Alpine’s start was good, with Alonso sixth and Ocon seventh, although the French team’s Fridays do not always correspond to reality.