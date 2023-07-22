F1 Qualifying Hungary, the starting grid

1st Row 1. Lewis Hamilton 1:16,609

Mercedes 2.Max Verstappen 1:16,612

Red Bull 2nd Row 3. Lando Norris 1:16.694McLaren 4. Oscars Plates 1:16,905

McLaren 3rd row 5. Guanyu Zhou 1:16,971

Alfa Romeo 6. Charles Leclerc 1:16,992

Ferrari 4th row 7. Valtteri Bottas 1:17,034

Alfa Romeo 8. Fernando Alonso 1:17.035

Aston Martin 5th row 9. Sergius Perez 1.17.045

Red Bull 10. Nico Hulkenberg 1:17.186 Haas 6th Row 11. Carlos Sainz 1:17,703

Ferrari 12. Esteban Or with 1:17,841

Alpine 7th Row 13. Daniel Ricciardo 1:18.002

Alpha Tauri 14. Spears Stroll 1.18.144

Aston Martin 8th Row 15. Pierre Gasly 1:18.217

Alpine 16. Alex Albon 1:18,917

Williams 9th Row 17. Yuki Tsunoda 1:18,919

Alpha Tauri 18. George Russell 1:19.027

Mercedes 10th row 19. Kevin Magnussen 1:19.206

Haas 20. Logan Sargeant 1:19,248

Williams

F1 Qualifying Hungary, the chronicle

The return of the king. Lewis was made to wait over a year and a half Hamilton: in reality he never left, but without a competitive car even a champion like the seven-time world champion has to wait his turn and the right opportunity. An opportunity that arrives today, with a Mercedes confirming its speed on the tortuous track of the Hungaroring. Already very fast this morning, Sir Lewis takes pole number 104 of his career in a qualifying that we will remember for many years: with a time of 1: 16.609, the Mercedes driver beats his rival Max by just three thousandths Verstappenthus missing his sixth consecutive post start.

The seconds after the fastest lap were also exciting: almost in tears, as if it were his first career pole position, Hamilton reminds us how frustrating it can be to have the qualities but not the car to get the best results. Tomorrow, however, it won’t be easy for the #44 to contain a Verstappen who proved to be the usual race pace phenomenon.

In the second row there McLaren, which confirms the great progress seen starting from Austria: Lando Norris misses pole by only 85 thousandths and is a very authoritative candidate for the podium, Oscar Piastri also did well (fourth at +0.296). It is also positively surprisingAlfa Romeorespectively fifth and seventh with Guanyu Zhou and Valtteri Bottas, while for the Ferrari it’s a Saturday to forget: Charles Leclerc pays for a lackluster last sector and finishes in sixth position, while Carlos Sainz is even eliminated in Q2. The Spaniard is called to a comeback race from 11th place, George Russell goes even worse, who is even excluded from Q1 due to traffic problems in the first sector: the Briton will start from 18th position. In the top-10 also Alonso, Perez (once again disappointing) and Hülkenberg, Daniel Ricciardo did well and immediately beat Yuki Tsunoda on his debut in AlphaTauri.

F1 Qualifying Hungary live

Here you can re-read the entire Hungaroring qualifying report.

The program

Formula 1 is back on track tomorrow with the grand prix, which will start at the canonical time of 3 pm. The qualifying sessions just held will have an impact on the GP, but as the 2022 race teaches, comebacks – especially with the new ground-effect cars – are not impossible: for Red Bull it will be an opportunity to break McLaren’s record of consecutive victories in Formula 1, which has stood since 1988.