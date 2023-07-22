The results of the qualifications are interesting F1 of the Hungarian GP 2023 where the pilot of the Mercedes, Lewis Hamiltontook his first pole position since the final stage of the 2021 season thanks to an excellent performance at theHungaroringthe track where the eleventh race of the 2023 Formula 1 season. The English beat Max Verstappen of Red Bull for only three thousandths of a second. He finished third Lando Norris from the McLaren at the end of a hard-fought qualifying session.
|POS
|#
|PILOT
|STABLE
|TIME
|GAP
|1
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1’16.609
|205,871
|2
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Racing
|+0.003
|205,863
|3
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|+0.085
|205.643
|4
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|+0.296
|205.078
|5
|24
|Guan Yu Zhou
|Alfa Romeo
|+0.362
|204.903
|6
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|+0.383
|204,847
|7
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo
|+0.425
|204,735
|8
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin Racing
|+0.426
|204,732
|9
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull Racing
|+0.436
|204,706
|10
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas F1 Team
|+0.577
|204.332
|11
|55
|Carlos Sainz Jr.
|Ferrari
|+1.094
|202,972
|12
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|+1.232
|202.613
|13
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Alpha Tauri
|+1.393
|202.194
|14
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin Racing
|+1.535
|201.827
|15
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|+1.608
|201.639
|16
|23
|Alexander Albon
|Williams
|+2.308
|199,850
|17
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Alpha Tauri
|+2.310
|199,845
|18
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|+2.418
|199,572
|19
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas F1 Team
|+2.597
|199.121
|20
|2
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams
|+2.639
|199.015
In Hungary F1 qualifying Lewis Hamilton in Hungary he returned to pole position (the last time was in the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in 2021), grabbing his 104th pole start and Mercedes’ 137th pole.
F1 qualifying atHungaroring were held according to the new format, with the imposed compounds (hard in Q1, medium in Q2 and soft in Q3). The English driver conquered the pole position with a time of 1’16.609 and defeated Verstappen by just 0.003 secondswhile Norris finished third, eight hundredths off first.
There McLaren in these qualifications she was also supported by her young teammate, Oscar Piastriwhich once again demonstrated a good performance in F1.
Zhou Guanyu was another star of F1 qualifying in Hungary, reaching fifth position, followed by Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari and your teammate Valtteri Bottasdemonstrating the strong competitiveness of theAlfa Romeo on the twisty circuit of the Hungaroring.
To conclude the analysis on the results of the F1 qualifying, Fernando Alonso and theAston Martin they had to settle for eighth place, while Sergio Perez he finished only ninth with the second Red Bull, with Nico Hulkenberg who was the last driver to qualify for Q3. There Carlos Sainz’s Ferrari starts in eleventh position.
F1 2023 HUNGARY GP TIMETABLES SKY, NOW and TV8
15.00: Race (live on Sky Sport F1, Now and on TV8)
