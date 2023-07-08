Max Verstappenin the qualifications of the British Grand Prixtenth race of the 2023 Formula 1 seasonhe conquered his fifth consecutive pole position, the seventh of the season and the 27th of his career. The qualifying session was very intense at the circuit Silverstonewith Verstappen passing the McLaren pair, Lando Norris And Oscar Piastrion the starting grid. The Ferraris of Charles Leclerc And Carlos Sainz were classified slightly further back, in fourth and fifth position respectively, followed by the Mercedes of George Russell And Lewis Hamiltonsixth and seventh on the starting grid.

F1 Great Britain 2023 qualifying, times, pole position

Verstappen took pole position for the British Grand Prix with a time of 1’26.720, finishing two tenths ahead of the surprising ones McLaren by Norris and Piastri.

Verstappen took pole at the 2023 British GP and set a new record at Silverstone

Max Verstappen, at the wheel of Red Bull, has established a new record of the Silverstone circuitbeating Hamilton’s previous record, which stood since 2020 (1’27″097).

Ferraris and Mercedes have been forced to surrender to the World Champion, but also to the McLarens, and occupy respectively the fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh position on the starting grid with Leclerc, Sainz, Russell and Hamilton.

Leclerc obtained the fourth fastest time in qualifying for the 2023 British GP

While Verstappen flies, Sergio Perezhis teammate struggles and, after being eliminated in Q1 in Monaco and in Q2 in Spain, Canada and Austria, he also failed to make it through Q1 at Silverstone and on the occasion of the Grand Prix, it starts from 16th position and must make another comeback.

Pole position F1 Great Britain 2023 STARTING GRID

POS # PILOT STABLE TIME GAP KM/H 1 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1’26.720 244,552 2 4 Lando Norris McLaren Mercedes 1’26.961 0.241 243,874 3 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren Mercedes 1’27.092 0.372 243,508 4 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1’27.136 0.416 243,385 5 55 Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari 1’27.148 0.428 243,351 6 63 George Russell Mercedes 1’27.155 0.435 243.331 7 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1’27.211 0.491 243.175 8 23 Alexander Albon Williams Mercedes 1’27.530 0.810 242,289 9 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin Mercedes 1’27.659 0.939 241,932 10 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine Renault 1’27.689 0.969 241,850 11 27 Nico Hulkenberg Haas Ferrari 1’28,896 2.176 238,566 12 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin Mercedes 1’28.935 2.215 238,461 13 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine Renault 1’28.956 2,236 238.405 14 2 Logan Sargeant Williams Mercedes 1’29.031 2,311 238.204 15 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo Ferrari 16 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull 1’29,968 3,248 235,723 17 22 Yuki Tsunoda Alpha Tauri Red Bull 1’30.025 3.305 235,574 18 24 Guan Yu Zhou Alfa Romeo Ferrari 1’30.123 3,403 235.318 19 21 Nyck DeVries Alpha Tauri Red Bull 1’30.513 3,793 234.304 20 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari 1’32,378 5,658 229,574 The starting grid of the British GP F1 2023

F1 2023 TIMETABLES GREAT BRITAIN GP SKY, NOW and TV8

16.00: Race (live on Sky Sport F1 and Now, deferred at 19.00 on TV8)

F1 Gp Great Britain 2023 times qualifying, starting grid

You might be interested (in fact I recommend it)

👉 F1 2023 Calendar

👉 F1 2023 Drivers and Constructors standings

👉 Drivers and constructors F1 points as they are awarded

👉 Sprint Race how it works

👉 LIVE F1 times

👉 F1 2023 NEWS

👉 F1 2023 technical regulation

👉 New Power Unit F1 2026 regulation

👉 What do you think about the F1 season? Jump over F1 discussions on the FORUM!

COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK