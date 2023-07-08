Max Verstappenin the qualifications of the British Grand Prixtenth race of the 2023 Formula 1 seasonhe conquered his fifth consecutive pole position, the seventh of the season and the 27th of his career. The qualifying session was very intense at the circuit Silverstonewith Verstappen passing the McLaren pair, Lando Norris And Oscar Piastrion the starting grid. The Ferraris of Charles Leclerc And Carlos Sainz were classified slightly further back, in fourth and fifth position respectively, followed by the Mercedes of George Russell And Lewis Hamiltonsixth and seventh on the starting grid.
|POS
|#
|PILOT
|STABLE
|TIME
|GAP
|KM/H
|1
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1’26.720
|244,552
|2
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren Mercedes
|1’26.961
|0.241
|243,874
|3
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren Mercedes
|1’27.092
|0.372
|243,508
|4
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1’27.136
|0.416
|243,385
|5
|55
|Carlos Sainz Jr.
|Ferrari
|1’27.148
|0.428
|243,351
|6
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1’27.155
|0.435
|243.331
|7
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1’27.211
|0.491
|243.175
|8
|23
|Alexander Albon
|Williams Mercedes
|1’27.530
|0.810
|242,289
|9
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin Mercedes
|1’27.659
|0.939
|241,932
|10
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine Renault
|1’27.689
|0.969
|241,850
|11
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas Ferrari
|1’28,896
|2.176
|238,566
|12
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin Mercedes
|1’28.935
|2.215
|238,461
|13
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine Renault
|1’28.956
|2,236
|238.405
|14
|2
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams Mercedes
|1’29.031
|2,311
|238.204
|15
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo Ferrari
|16
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|1’29,968
|3,248
|235,723
|17
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Alpha Tauri Red Bull
|1’30.025
|3.305
|235,574
|18
|24
|Guan Yu Zhou
|Alfa Romeo Ferrari
|1’30.123
|3,403
|235.318
|19
|21
|Nyck DeVries
|Alpha Tauri Red Bull
|1’30.513
|3,793
|234.304
|20
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas Ferrari
|1’32,378
|5,658
|229,574
F1 2023 TIMETABLES GREAT BRITAIN GP SKY, NOW and TV8
16.00: Race (live on Sky Sport F1 and Now, deferred at 19.00 on TV8)
