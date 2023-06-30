Max Verstappen took the third consecutive pole position for the Austrian Grand Prixninth race of the 2023 Formula 1 seasonwith an exciting qualifying performance on the Red Bull Ring. The Red Bull World Champion, on his 26th career pole, precedes the pair on the starting grid Ferrari composed by Charles Leclerc And Carlos Sainz. The race on Sunday 2 July is preceded by Sprint Race of 100 km, scheduled for Saturday afternoon 1 July.

F1 Austria 2023 qualifying, times, pole position

Max Verstappen with the time of 1’04″391 gave to the Red Bull the pole position in the home race. His teammate, on the other hand, is bad Sergio Perez who was absent from the Q3 battle after being eliminated in the second stage with consecutive erased timesleaving at Ferrari update the task of challenging Verstappen. Leclerc was defeated by just 0.048 seconds after an aggressive final lap.

Max Verstappen starts from pole position at the 2023 Austrian GP

Sainz he finished third, with a gap of one and a half tenths, while Lando Norris he turned in an outstanding performance in his McLaren updated to win a seat on the second row, denying the advantage a Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes and Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll And Fernando Alonso.

The qualifying rounds of the Austrian GP were also characterized by a particularly high number of erased timeswhich led to some spectacular eliminations in Q2, with George Russell unable to recover from a track limit violation and finishing 11th in his Mercedes, just ahead of the Alpine of Esteban Ocon.

Ferrari returned to its competitiveness in Austria, with 2nd and 3rd place on the starting grid

But the big news of Q2 was the elimination of Sergio Perez, who wasted all his time by overstepping the white linesrelegating it to 15th position and facing another race comeback challenge after similar situations in Monaco, Spain and Canada.

Pole position F1 Austria 2023 STARTING GRID

POS # PILOT STABLE TIME GAP KM/H 1 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1’04.391 241.412 2 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1’04.439 0.048 241,232 3 55 Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari 1’04.581 0.190 240.702 4 4 Lando Norris McLaren Mercedes 1’04.658 0.267 240.415 5 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Mercedes 1’04.819 0.428 239,818 6 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin Mercedes 1’04.893 0.502 239,545 7 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin Mercedes 1’04.911 0.520 239,478 8 27 Nico Hulkenberg Haas Ferrari 1’05.090 0.699 238,820 9 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine Renault 1’05.170 0.779 238,526 10 23 Alexander Albon Williams Mercedes 1’05.823 1,432 236.160 11 63 George Russell Mercedes 1’05.428 1.037 237,586 12 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine Renault 1’05.453 1.062 237,495 13 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren Mercedes 1’05.605 1.214 236,945 14 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo Ferrari 1’05.680 1,289 236,674 15 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull 2’06.688 1’02.297 122.701 16 22 Yuki Tsunoda Alpha Tauri Red Bull 1’05.784 1,393 236,300 17 24 Guan Yu Zhou Alfa Romeo Ferrari 1’05.818 1,427 236,178 18 2 Logan Sargeant Williams Mercedes 1’05.948 1,557 235,712 19 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari 1’05.971 1,580 235,630 20 21 Nyck DeVries Alpha Tauri Red Bull 1’05.974 1,583 235,620 The starting grid of the Canadian GP F1 2023

F1 2023 TIMETABLE AUSTRIA GP SKY, NOW and TV8

Sprint Race : 16.30 Saturday 1 July (live on Sky Sport F1 and Now, deferred at 18.00 on TV8)

: 16.30 Saturday 1 July (live on Sky Sport F1 and Now, deferred at 18.00 on TV8) Competition: 15.00 Sunday 2 July (live on Sky Sport F1 and Now, deferred at 20.00 on TV8)

F1 GP Austria 2023 qualifying times, starting grid

