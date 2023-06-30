Max Verstappen took the third consecutive pole position for the Austrian Grand Prixninth race of the 2023 Formula 1 seasonwith an exciting qualifying performance on the Red Bull Ring. The Red Bull World Champion, on his 26th career pole, precedes the pair on the starting grid Ferrari composed by Charles Leclerc And Carlos Sainz. The race on Sunday 2 July is preceded by Sprint Race of 100 km, scheduled for Saturday afternoon 1 July.
Max Verstappen with the time of 1’04″391 gave to the Red Bull the pole position in the home race. His teammate, on the other hand, is bad Sergio Perez who was absent from the Q3 battle after being eliminated in the second stage with consecutive erased timesleaving at Ferrari update the task of challenging Verstappen. Leclerc was defeated by just 0.048 seconds after an aggressive final lap.
Sainz he finished third, with a gap of one and a half tenths, while Lando Norris he turned in an outstanding performance in his McLaren updated to win a seat on the second row, denying the advantage a Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes and Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll And Fernando Alonso.
The qualifying rounds of the Austrian GP were also characterized by a particularly high number of erased timeswhich led to some spectacular eliminations in Q2, with George Russell unable to recover from a track limit violation and finishing 11th in his Mercedes, just ahead of the Alpine of Esteban Ocon.
But the big news of Q2 was the elimination of Sergio Perez, who wasted all his time by overstepping the white linesrelegating it to 15th position and facing another race comeback challenge after similar situations in Monaco, Spain and Canada.
|POS
|#
|PILOT
|STABLE
|TIME
|GAP
|KM/H
|1
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1’04.391
|241.412
|2
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1’04.439
|0.048
|241,232
|3
|55
|Carlos Sainz Jr.
|Ferrari
|1’04.581
|0.190
|240.702
|4
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren Mercedes
|1’04.658
|0.267
|240.415
|5
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes Mercedes
|1’04.819
|0.428
|239,818
|6
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin Mercedes
|1’04.893
|0.502
|239,545
|7
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin Mercedes
|1’04.911
|0.520
|239,478
|8
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas Ferrari
|1’05.090
|0.699
|238,820
|9
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine Renault
|1’05.170
|0.779
|238,526
|10
|23
|Alexander Albon
|Williams Mercedes
|1’05.823
|1,432
|236.160
|11
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1’05.428
|1.037
|237,586
|12
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine Renault
|1’05.453
|1.062
|237,495
|13
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren Mercedes
|1’05.605
|1.214
|236,945
|14
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo Ferrari
|1’05.680
|1,289
|236,674
|15
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|2’06.688
|1’02.297
|122.701
|16
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Alpha Tauri Red Bull
|1’05.784
|1,393
|236,300
|17
|24
|Guan Yu Zhou
|Alfa Romeo Ferrari
|1’05.818
|1,427
|236,178
|18
|2
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams Mercedes
|1’05.948
|1,557
|235,712
|19
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas Ferrari
|1’05.971
|1,580
|235,630
|20
|21
|Nyck DeVries
|Alpha Tauri Red Bull
|1’05.974
|1,583
|235,620
F1 2023 TIMETABLE AUSTRIA GP SKY, NOW and TV8
- Sprint Race: 16.30 Saturday 1 July (live on Sky Sport F1 and Now, deferred at 18.00 on TV8)
- Competition: 15.00 Sunday 2 July (live on Sky Sport F1 and Now, deferred at 20.00 on TV8)
