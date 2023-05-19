The F1 world championship is really compressed, to the point that no logical dates have been found for a possible recovery of the Emilia Romagna GP this year and, most likely, the canceled race this weekend will be recovered with a continuation of the contract one year from the deadline which is set in 2025.

Imola, in addition to representing the first European GP of the season, offered a series of important attractions: at the Enzo and Dino Ferrari the single-seater evolutions of Ferrari and Mercedes were to make their debut (the red will only be discovered in Barcelona, ​​while the Mercedes revised and correct with bellies will star in Monte Carlo) and especially Aston Martin’s upgrade packages.

Pirelli wet tyres: those without the use of heated blankets will be available from Monaco Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

In addition to disrupting the plans of the team technicians in defining the sequence of developments to be introduced on the respective single-seaters, there are two other aspects that deserve to be analysed: the Santerno race would have brought to the fore the new Cinturato tires that Pirelli has developed for the wet: these are tires that go in the direction of sustainability so sought after by F1, so they can be mounted without being previously heated in the thermo blanket.

In this case, the debut will be postponed to the first wet session: the supply of rain will therefore be available at the Monaco GP, even if the hope is that there will be no bad weather in the Principality, while the first qualifying with the new experimental format remains at stake which foresees the dispute of Q1 with the hard compound (white), Q2 with the medium (yellow) and Q3 with the soft (red).

The subject has not yet been debated by F1, FIA and Pirelli, but it is easy to make predictions: obviously the new qualification will not be adopted at the Monaco GP because the formation of the grid can have an impact on the final result, so it is not the case of adding difficulties to those that already exist in the Principality.

Furthermore, Pirelli is aware that there is no need to add two unknowns, so it will propose to avoid that qualifying with the mandatory compounds coincides with the Sprint Races, especially now that they live on their own timed session, so we leave the list the Austrian GP (July 2) and the Belgian GP (July 30).

If the experiment is to be carried out before the summer break, then we must also exclude the British GP where the sole supplier will bring the new tires with the reinforced casing that will be adopted starting from Silverstone for the rest of the 2023 season.

Will the Canadian GP be the venue for the first experimental qualification with the obligation to use compounds? Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Since the second experiment with the new qualification had been scheduled for the Hungarian GP (of the three on the calendar) on 23 July, it becomes easy to identify which are the other two possible appointments on the calendar: we are talking about the Spanish GP (4 June) and of the following Canadian GP (June 18).

While it is true that almost all the teams will introduce the updated aerodynamic packages in Barcelona, ​​it is therefore easy to predict that the experimental qualifying will eventually be held in Montreal. It is curious, however, to analyze how complicated it is to bring a novelty into play that you want to experiment, taking into account everything that revolves around the choice of date.

We will find out if our analyzes and forecasts will also be shared by the protagonists of the Circus…