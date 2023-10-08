On the weekend that crowns Max Verstappen world champion for the third time, two weeks after Red Bull’s team title, the hunt for challengers begins. On evenings like those in Lusail, there would be no doubt in indicating McLaren as the number one candidate. Formula 1 is a precarious sport, where success in the present can vanish in a matter of moments, as recalled by the collapse in 2023 of Ferrari and Mercedes, for which there were great expectations. On a technical level, however, Woking presents itself as a solid project that lays the best foundations for the future, provided that the sporting mistakes that cost a potential victory in Qatar are remedied.

A distorted race

Nobody judges the race direction’s decision to impose a maximum tire life, nor does anyone comment on the responsibilities that led to a similar situation. However, one cannot fail to note that Qatar’s was a conditioned race, if not distorted, by the measures taken to prevent tire failure. The tight deadlines meant that the decision was communicated a few hours before the traffic lights went out, with the teams finding themselves having to improvise unusual strategies.

The teams were not able to freely choose which tires to take to the race to adequately address a three-stop strategy, having managed the available trains in the previous days for a race that was likely to feature two pit-stops. There is also very little time available to carefully develop strategies, which in addition to tire changes also include managing the pace and the dozens of parameters that can be adjusted from the steering wheel. Overall, the three mandatory stops outlined an unusual race, in which the pace and pit stops were not dictated by performance or tire degradationbut from their life agreed upon at the table.

Furthermore, the Qatar Grand Prix was conditioned by the sprint format, with the teams limited in their preparation to just 60 minutes of testing, on a track made even more treacherous by the sand. Any conclusion from the weekend therefore turns out to be precarious, since the teams, more or less, were far from their maximum potential. Red Bull is no exception, having had to make some corrections to the initial set-up on Friday, suggesting there is still considerable room for improvement.

McLaren’s regret

Even with the extenuating circumstances of the case, come on a tailor-made track from the MCL60 McLaren has expressed convincing potential, in line with that of Red Bull. The provisional front row achieved on Friday, the pole position in the sprint shootout, Piastri’s victory on Saturday and the double podium on Sunday are all signs of the great competitiveness of the papaya cars in Qatar. The most emblematic episode, however, is the team radio halfway through the race in which Lambiase asks Verstappen to increase the pace, talking about a Red Bull worried about the pace of the two McLarens.

Despite the rose water sipped on the podium, the feeling in Woking is that of a great opportunity wasted. The impression is that without errors in Qatar McLaren could challenge the world champions for victory. In the sprint on Saturday Piastri resisted Verstappen’s return, preventing him from approaching when he found himself in free air. Then on Sunday the Australian finished less than five seconds behind the winning Red Bull, on which he gained 2 seconds during the last stop, but from which he also lost 6 seconds due to the traffic encountered after the first pit stop.

It is even greater Lando Norris’s regret, whose qualifying lap cancellation forced him to start from tenth place. In the race the Englishman freed himself from the traffic after 13 laps, by which time he had already accumulated 10 seconds from the race leader. If you consider that 47 laps later the McLaren driver finished just 6 seconds behind the winner, you can easily understand what a potential opportunity the Woking team missed.

The anti-Red Bull

The belief is that in Qatar McLaren was the team closest to beating Red Bull on pure pace, without benefiting from opponent errors or fortuitous circumstances. Caution is a must when wondering whether the British team could be the anti-Red Bull in 2024. Lusail is in fact the perfect track for the MCL60, cas Monza was for Ferrari, although the Qatar one is a more representative route than the Brianza one.

The biggest convincing signal remains the growth rate of the car, periodically equipped with important updates that do not betray expectations, confirming the goodness of the direction taken. Finally, it begins to emerge a certain similarity between Red Bull, McLaren and Williams, another car constantly on the rise in 2023. The RB19, the MCL60 and the FW45 are cars that denote a similar concept, not so much in the bodywork, but in behavior and qualities: affinity with fast corners and difficulty in low-mileage curves. If it is true that the car concept is the way in which it is designed to work, the elements in common between some of the most convincing single-seaters of the moment become an important certificate of their development direction.

Mercedes and Ferrari delayed

The search for an opponent for Red Bull 2024 also involves Mercedes and Ferrari. The Brackley and Maranello teams have ample room for growth as they still have to revolutionize their cars, still tied to an obsolete concept that prevents them from keeping up with McLaren. George Russell talks about how in recent weeks Mercedes made important discoveries on the W14, managing to understand their needs and find greater stability of structures. At the moment, however, the star’s team is the protagonist of rather costly sporting errors in terms of points, from accidents on the track to strategic choices that are difficult to understand.

For Ferrari, however, Qatar was the perfect storm. Gusts of wind, long-distance curves and a high-load configuration offered the most representative test of the Cavallino’s work in recent months. The result was a weekend behind McLaren and Mercedes, competing for fourth place with a decent Aston Martin. However, there are some timid positive signs in Maranello, including the low degradation suffered during the race, partly hidden by the three mandatory stops. The most interesting idea, however, is one SF-23 starting to behave better in the race than in qualifyinga timid indication of the direction of development undertaken for the future.