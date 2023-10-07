The fast curves of the Lusail track and the presence of a single straight align the aerodynamic choices of the teams. All the top teams focus on maximum load configuration, although the decision was not obvious on the eve. In fact, in the 2021 edition the teams had evaluated both medium and high load options, maintaining a fair amount of differentiation even in the race. The same will not happen in 2023, where, moreover, the difficult track conditions encourage the teams to give the drivers maximum load and confidence in the car.

Red Bull and Mercedes

As in 2021, in 2023 Red Bull and Mercedes find themselves tied at the top of the starting grid. The current world champions return to using the maximum load wing, after the intermediate version was used in Suzuka. Also regarding the beam-wing, the Milton Keynes team in Lusail adopts the more loaded version. The RB19 is a car that has previously proven itself do not perform at their best in maximum load configuration. At least in Verstappen’s hands however, Red Bull in Qatar appears unattainable for anyone.

Mercedes also returns to charging the car compared to Suzuka. The W14 is a car with high resistance to progress, which is why it was chosen to run with a lower specification on the straights in Japan. In Qatar, however, the Brackley team mounts the maximum load rear wing, characterized by a straight main profile. On the wing in question the bulge outside the endplate is absentthe latest update introduced in Japan, currently limited to the medium-load wing.

McLaren, Ferrari and Aston Martin

McLaren also fitted the maximum load rear wing in Qatar. It’s about the specific new scope in Singapore and based on the wing introduced at Zandvoort, more loaded than the version introduced at Suzuka. Also in Japan, the Woking cars raced with the beam-wing new for the occasion. In Qatar, however, McLaren prefers to return to the previous specification, with the gull-wing arrangement of the two profiles.

Who in Lusail shows up with a configuration very similar to that of Suzuka It’s Aston Martin. The Silverstone team fit the high-load rear wing characterized by a spoon profile, relaxing for once from the worries arising from the lack of speed on the straight. Finally, Ferrari returns to the maximum load package, after the Cavallino had been forced to give it up in Zandvoort. The Scuderia from Maranello talks about progress with the most loaded configuration, but in Qatar the SF-23 continues to appear nervous.