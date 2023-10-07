F1 Qatar, Steiner tough on tire chaos

It’s a strange Saturday for Formula 1. And it has nothing to do with the Sprint format, which has been present for three years now. The tire chaos which broke out in Qatar this morning has caused perplexity throughout the paddock, incredulous in the face of an organizational gap of this type. The curbs and asphalt of the Lusail circuit are under attack, renewed for this weekend but which evidently do not adapt to modern Formula 1 cars and Pirelli tyres. Which, after Free Practice, showed micro-tears and – if used in the race – could have generated serious safety problems.

The FIA ​​had to intervene with an emergency measure which reduced the width of the track in turns 12-13, in order to prevent the drivers from attacking the curbs and destroying the tyres. This is a situation that Haas team principal Günther Steiner does not hesitate to define “embarrassing“.

Steiner’s words

“It’s worrying for the future. These are things that shouldn’t happen, but they happened and now let’s see how to get out of it. I think the good thing is that there are solutions for this weekend, but in the future it shouldn’t happen again. In the end the whole situation is embarrassing: this is not where we should be“, this is the comment of the South Tyrolean. “We already had problems here two years ago, but they were different curbs. I think they should have developed curbs that wouldn’t damage the tires, but apparently that wasn’t the case. I haven’t spoken to Pirelli, but at least something is being done proactively for tomorrow, and they have changed the track limits. But I don’t know if they will solve the problem“.

Services is repainting the trazado in T12-13 to exceed the track limits of the pianos above 60 cms. Eso means +short circuit. Maintainance services open working on repainting at T12-13 to move track limits away of the kerb aprox 60 cms. That means a shorter track. pic.twitter.com/WIPvSJh8cF — Albert Fabrega (@AlbertFabrega) October 7, 2023

The track limits of Turn 12 and Turn 13 have been moved inwards by approximately 60 cm, as reported by Albert Fabrega. If the problems with the tires were to reoccur even after this evening’s Sprint, the FIA ​​would impose two important changes for Sunday’s race: the maximum life of each set of tires must be 20 laps (for new ones) or 22 laps (for those already used in qualifying, including in and out laps); furthermore all drivers will have to make at least three stops.