Sainz, the Qatar GP never started

That it could be a difficult Grand Prix for Carlos Sainz it was reasonable to expect it, and perhaps the Spaniard had even foreseen it. However, it was difficult to imagine that the Qatar race wouldn’t even start. Yet the winner from Singapore couldn’t even get into his SF-23, which in the meantime was losing a lot of fuel in the pits, and had to retire even before starting the engines.

The mechanics tried everything possible and impossible to give the Spaniard a car capable of taking to the track, but at 6.05pm Smooth Operator he had to remove his suit and helmet because the damage was too great.

Sainz’s words

“The damage I had may have been due to the curbs, but until we do an investigation we won’t be able to know what caused this damage and how it happened, so at the moment it’s too early to say and we can only speculate“, this is the comment of the Spaniard a Sky Sports F1. “Motorsport is like that sometimes, and now we need to focus on the next race. It was virtually impossible to repair the damage before the race, the fuel leak was too great“.

The precedent of Spa 2020

This is not the first time that Sainz has qualified but failed to start the race. It had already happened in the 2020 Belgian Grand Prix: the then McLaren driver managed to exit the pits for the formation lap, but immediately encountered problems with the Renault power unit and returned to the pits without lining up on the starting grid. Today was the third race of 2023 in which the Spaniard did not take home any points, after Melbourne and Spa.