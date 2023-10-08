F1 Qatar, the race standings

Pos. Pilot Team Turns Detachment/Withdrawal GpV 1 M. Verstappen Red Bull 57 1:27:39.168 1:24.319 2 OR. Plates McLaren 57 +4,833 1:24.921 3 L. Norris McLaren 57 +5,969 1:24.842 4 G. Russell Mercedes 57 +34.119 1:25.770 5 C. Leclerc Ferrari 57 +38,976 1:24.992 6 F. Alonso Aston Martin 57 +49.032 1:26.045 7 AND. Or with Alpine 57 +62,390 1:26.450 8 V. Bottas Alfa Romeo 57 +66,563 1:26.652 9 G. Zhou Alfa Romeo 57 +76,127 1:26.323 10 S. Perez Red Bull 57 +80.181 1:26.220 11 L. Stroll Aston Martin 57 +81,652 1:26.352 12 P. Gasley Alpine 57 +82,300 1:26.310 13 TO. Albon Williams 57 +91.014 1:26.666 14 K. Magnussen Haas 56 +1 turn 1:27.067 15 Y. Tsunoda AlphaTauri 56 +1 turn 1:27.174 16 No. Hülkenberg Haas 56 +1 turn 1:26.489 17 L. Lawson AlphaTauri 56 +1 turn 1:27.113 Rit. L. Sargeant Williams 40 Physical problem 1:27.983 Rit. L. Hamilton Mercedes 0 Accident DNS C. Sainz Ferrari Technical problem

How can we best celebrate the third World Cup? Winning again. Max Verstappen that’s how he is, and he also makes the Qatar Grand Prix his. The three-time world champion dominates the Lusail Grand Prix, keeping the excellent McLarens and that pepper Oscar at bay Plates who also gets to the podium starting from sixth position. A success never in question for Super Max, who also takes the luxury of the fastest lap on the penultimate lap and rises to 49 career victories: in just one season he can reach and overtake Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost (he is -2 behind the Frenchman) . The present is already history.

If Verstappen enjoys the title with victory number 14 in 17 grands prix, George Russell he’s beating himself up over the fratricidal contact with Lewis Hamilton at the first corner, which forced the seven-time world champion to retire and the former Williams driver to comeback from 14th place. The Briton took advantage of the excellent pace of the W14 to recover position after position, but his ascent had to stop at fourth place. Also because they are there in front Plates and Lando Norris: McLaren confirms that they are doing great on this circuit, and after yesterday’s victory they achieved a double podium. It’s still the Australian rookie who comes out on top, with the team ordering the positions to be frozen at the end despite Norris’ requests. The Suzuka podium is therefore repeated, with only the two drivers from Woking making a change.

In a race marked by heat and 81% humidity (the riders reach the finish line with almost no strength and Logan Sargeant even has to retire due to fatigue), the Ferrari is still anonymous. The Scuderia only managed to secure a fifth position with Charles Leclerc. The Monegasque takes advantage of Mercedes’ harakiri and a mistake by Fernando Alonso to climb into the top-5, but has to surrender to Russell, who has a significantly superior pace. More than this is really difficult to achieve, on an SF-23 that suffered the curves and wind of Lusail all weekend. The accident between the two Mercedes limits the damage in the constructors’ standings: the Red team is -28 behind the Brackley team, considering Carlos’s knockout before the start Sainz the balance sheet could have been worse.

Alonso, Ocon and both Alfa Romeos also scored in the points, with Valtteri Bottas ahead of Guanyu Zhou. Sergio’s Sunday was still disastrous Perezwho starts from the pit lane for violating the Parc Fermé regime after the accident in the Sprint, takes three penalties for exceeding the track limits and finished in tenth place in the race.

Formula 1 takes a week off and returns to the track on the weekend of October 20-22: Austin will host the Circus, and it will once again be a weekend with the Sprint format, the second in a row and the fifth of the season. It starts on Friday 20th October with Free Practice scheduled for 7.30pm Italian time and qualifying at 11pm. Saturday 21st will be the day totally dedicated to the Sprint: Shootout scheduled for 7.30pm, short race at midnight. Sunday 22nd the Grand Prix at 9pm.