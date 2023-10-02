In 2021, Qatar made its debut in the Formula 1 World Championship to fill a hole in the calendar left following the cancellation of other events due to the pandemic. The country then signed a ten-year agreement with F1 which will start this year after skipping 2022 in order to avoid coinciding with the football World Cup.

However, if in 2021 it was an exceptional situation arising from external events, the contract in place from 2023 pushed the organizers to review some aspects of the route. For example, the garages had been designed with more compact dimensions based on the needs of the MotoGP teams, which is why it was decided to build a completely new building for the garages and a paddock, adding tunnels to improve access to the facility and to the parking lot.

“The pits are now suitable for F1 races, unlike those we had in the past for MotoGP. We have 50 pits. I don’t think any other F1 circuit has a similar number of pits”, explained Amro Al-Hamad, CEO of the Qatar Automobile and Motorcycle Federation and the Lusail Circuit regarding the modernization works.

Update on the Lusail international circuit Photo by: Laliberte Media

“The changes also affected the buildings reserved for the teams. It is a complete change compared to the past. Previously we had only one tunnel. Now we have up to four tunnels to serve the entry and exit of spectators.”

As part of the modernization works, the circuit was also resurfaced, although no changes were made to the layout of the track. A number of new buildings have been constructed as part of the project, including a new media centre, a new medical centre, a paddock area and several guest buildings.

Added to this is also the work done to improve the light panels for signaling to the pilots and the marshalls’ stations. Being a track designed for MotoGP, the escape routes are particularly wide: however, be careful of the curbs, which have caused numerous problems in 2021.