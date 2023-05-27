Qatar stepped in during the COVID-hit 2021 season to fill a hole in the calendar left by the cancellation of other events. The country then signed a ten-year deal with F1 that will start in 2023, after skipping 2022 to avoid coincidences with the soccer World Cup.

After the inaugural F1 event had to contend with the compromises created by small MotoGP-designed pits and temporary team hospitality buildings in the paddock, the circuit responded by constructing a fully new ones, adding tunnels to improve access to the plant and parking.

As part of the modernization works, the circuit was also resurfaced, although no changes were made to the layout. The construction works will also see the creation of a new race direction and a media centre.

“The F1 paddock is state-of-the-art,” said Amro Al-Hamad, chief executive officer of the Qatar Automobile and Motorcycle Federation and Losail Circuit.

“We have left no stone unturned. We have gathered many lessons learned from other circuits around the world.”

“The pits are now suitable for F1 racing, unlike what we had in the past for MotoGP. We have 50 pits. I don’t think any other F1 circuit has a similar number of pits.”

“The changes have also affected the buildings reserved for the teams. It’s a complete change compared to the past.”

“Before we had only one tunnel. Now we have up to four tunnels to serve the entrance and exit of spectators.”

Losail International Circuit overview Photo by: QMMF

And he added: “We have collected many lessons learned during the football World Cup. All the departments, all the authorities of the State of Qatar are eager to come and help us with everything they have collected during that period.”

“There is a lot to do in terms of organizing fans coming in and out and in terms of safety measures.”

“Everyone is now very keen to share their experiences with us to ensure we deliver an event of an even higher standard than what the World Cup was.”

While the investment in the Losail modernization works suggests that the permanent venue is favoured, the option of moving the Grand Prix to a city track in Doha in the future has not entirely disappeared.

“It was one of many ideas that we already had on the agenda,” Al-Hamad said. “It’s just something we’ve been exploring. Maybe, probably, it will be something in the future.”

“I’m not telling you it will be, but we’re open to so many ideas now. We’re leaving no stone unturned, but it’s not confirmed news or anything.”

Read also: